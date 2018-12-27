Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth share loved-up snaps amid wedding reports

27th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The pair are said to have tied the knot on Sunday.

The 90th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles

Miley Cyrus has shared pictures of her embracing partner Liam Hemsworth amid reports the couple married before Christmas.

The US popstar, 26, and the Australian actor, 28, shared pictures of themselves kissing and embracing, with Cyrus wearing a floor-length ivory gown.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

This is probably our one – millionth kiss ….

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Cyrus, who has starred in several films, also shared a video filmed by producer Mark Ronson whistling Here Comes The Bride.

In one of the pictures, shared with her 77 million Instagram followers, Cyrus is seen kissing Hemsworth with the American using the caption: “This is probably our one-millionth kiss…”

Another carried the caption “12.23.18”, the reported date of the nuptials, while another said “10 years later”, a potential reference to The Last Song, a coming-of-age teen romance where Hemsworth played Cyrus’ love interest.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

My love ❤️

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Strictly's Joe Sugg responds after kids expertly recreate his dance routine

10 things that always happen without fail on St. Stephen's Day
10 things that always happen without fail on St. Stephen's Day

The top films of 2018
The top films of 2018

Christmas Day TV ratings: Michael McIntyre has the last laugh

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Celebrity deaths: Aretha Franklin and Dale Winton among stars lost in 2018

Celebrity deaths: Aretha Franklin and Dale Winton among stars lost in 2018
Art critic Sister Wendy Beckett dies aged 88

Art critic Sister Wendy Beckett dies aged 88
The bubble and squeak recipe everyone needs to make today

The bubble and squeak recipe everyone needs to make today
The 11 emotional stages of shopping in the sales

The 11 emotional stages of shopping in the sales
The 11 emotional stages of shopping in the sales

Strictly's Joe Sugg responds after kids expertly recreate his dance routine