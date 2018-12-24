Supermodel Heidi Klum gets engaged to musician boyfriend

24th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Tom Kaulitz popped the question on Christmas Eve.

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles

Supermodel Heidi Klum has got engaged to her boyfriend.

The German model, 45, has been dating musician Tom Kaulitz, 29, for nearly a year and confirmed their engagement on Christmas Eve.

Klum, who is also a judge on America’s Got Talent, shared the news with a post on Instagram.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

I SAID YES ❤️

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

In a black-and-white picture of the pair together, Klum showed off her diamond ring and wrote: “I SAID YES.”

Klum, who has three children from her marriage with singer Seal, went public with her relationship with Tokio Hotel musician Kaulitz in May.

They made their first public appearance together as a couple at the Cannes amfAR Gala.

Klum is one of the world’s most successful models and became the first German model to be a Victoria’s Secret angel. She has also appeared on Germany’s Next Top Model and Project Runway.

She married British singer-songwriter Seal in May 2005 with a beach ceremony in Mexico.

The couple share three biological children. They announced their separation in January 2012 and their divorced was finalised in October 2014.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Chris Evans hosts his final Radio 2 show in his pyjamas

Missed the Christmas dash? Gift ideas you can buy at a click of a button after the shops have shut
Missed the Christmas dash? Gift ideas you can buy at a click of a button after the shops have shut

From Jamie Oliver to Prue Leith - these are the Christmas traditions of real chefs and foodies
From Jamie Oliver to Prue Leith - these are the Christmas traditions of real chefs and foodies

Una Healy reveals new partner following split from Ben Foden

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Virgo

Virgo
What to buy a fickle fashionista for Christmas? These trendy gifts are all £35 or under

What to buy a fickle fashionista for Christmas? These trendy gifts are all £35 or under
4 ways that Christmas can wreak havoc with your sleep

4 ways that Christmas can wreak havoc with your sleep
7 of the most head-scratching crimes of fashion committed in 2018

7 of the most head-scratching crimes of fashion committed in 2018
7 of the most head-scratching crimes of fashion committed in 2018

Chris Evans hosts his final Radio 2 show in his pyjamas