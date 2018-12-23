Singer Meghan Trainor ties the knot on her birthday

23rd Dec 18 | Weddings

The singer said she got 'way more than I ever wished for' when she wed Daryl Sabara.

Meghan Trainor

Singer Meghan Trainor has tied the knot with her fiance Daryl Sabara.

The couple exchanged vows in a ceremony at their Los Angeles home on Saturday, which was Trainor’s 25th birthday.

“It’s the beginning of an awesome, whole new life,” she told US publication People.

“I got way more than I ever wished for.”

Sabara said he was “the luckiest guy in the world” after marrying the chart star.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Getting married to this beautiful woman so soon🕺🏻💃🏼 special shoutout to @huntergatherlifter for making us look so chiseled 💪

A post shared by Daryl Sabara (@darylsabara) on

The couple got engaged a year ago, when Spy Kids actor Sabara surprised Trainor with a proposal on her 24th birthday.

The All About That Bass singer shared a video of the moment on social media at the time, saying: “I SAID YESSSS!!!!

“For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends.

“I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess…and thank you @ryan.trainor for this amazing video that I’m gonna watch over and over again.”



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Gary Barlow cancels Take That's world tour plans due to family illness

8 things you can make early for Christmas and freeze
8 things you can make early for Christmas and freeze

Paddy McGuinness opens up on celebrating Christmas with autistic children
Paddy McGuinness opens up on celebrating Christmas with autistic children

Insatiable star Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun are engaged

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kaley Cuoco pays tribute to her husband as couple enjoy honeymoon

Kaley Cuoco pays tribute to her husband as couple enjoy honeymoon
S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt gives birth to 'beautiful' baby girl

S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt gives birth to 'beautiful' baby girl
Julie Andrews over the moon about Mary Poppins sequel - director

Julie Andrews over the moon about Mary Poppins sequel - director
Beyonce shares rare pictures of twins Rumi and Sir Carter

Beyonce shares rare pictures of twins Rumi and Sir Carter
Beyonce shares rare pictures of twins Rumi and Sir Carter

Gary Barlow cancels Take That's world tour plans due to family illness