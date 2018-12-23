Insatiable star Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun are engaged

The pair have dated on and off for five years.

Netflix star Debby Ryan has announced her engagement to her partner, Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun.

Ryan, best known for starring in teen black comedy series Insatiable on the streaming service, shared their news on Twitter with a number of pictures showing the proposal.

She told her 3.9 million followers: “I said yes! Well technically I said ‘NO WAY’ twice but I meant yes.”

One of the snaps showed Dun down on one knee holding a ring as Ryan laughed in disbelief, against a forest backdrop.

I said yes! Well technically I said “NO WAY” twice but I meant yes pic.twitter.com/JyKoXAV0IJ — debbyryan (@DebbyRyan) December 23, 2018

Another was a shot of him kissing her head as she still appeared to come to terms with the news.

Dun, 30, shared the same pictures with his 3.8 million Instagram followers and wrote: “I found a tree house in the woods in New Zealand and proposed to my girl.

“She my dude for life. I love you Debby.”

The 25-year-old American actress, who started her career as a child on the Disney Channel, and American musician Dun have been dating on and off since 2013.





