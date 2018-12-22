Kaley Cuoco pays tribute to her husband as couple enjoy honeymoon

Kaley Cuoco paid tribute to her husband as the couple enjoyed their honeymoon.

Big Bang Theory star Cuoco tied the knot with professional equestrian rider Karl Cook in June.

They have been on their honeymoon in the city of Lugano in Switzerland and on Friday Cuoco shared a picture of the couple kissing in front of a snowy mountain.

She captioned the post: “This trip has been beyond anything I could have ever imagined. @mrtankcook said ‘let me plan the honeymoon’! I should have known this wouldn’t be a normal adventure in any sense of the word!

“You are constantly wowing me and always a step ahead .. thank you my love for helping us make memories we will never forget .. and teaching me that truffles are NOT mushrooms. (But they kinda are).”

Cuoco, 33, and Cook, 27, have been together since 2016 and got engaged on Cuoco’s birthday in November last year.

The pair tied the knot on June 30 at a horse stable near San Diego, California.

View this post on Instagram ⛄️ 🖤Love in Lugano 🖤❄️ A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) on Dec 19, 2018 at 6:50am PST

Earlier this week Cuoco dismissed speculation she was pregnant. A fan commented on an Instagram post showing her and Cook kissing: “When’s the baby due??”

The picture showed Cuoco wearing a flowing black dress while leaning forwards to kiss her husband. Another fan said: “Are you hiding a baby bump?”

Cuoco, who has expressed her anger at being asked if she is pregnant in the past, replied: “I’m so sorry I bent over in a way to where my dress billowed in the wind and made you think this. Question. Would you walk up to me and ask this straight to my face?”

Cuoco was previously married to former professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting and is best known for appearing in sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

After it emerged the show would finish next year following its 12th season, Cuoco, who has played the character of Penny since the programme’s beginning in 2007, said she was “drowning in tears”.





