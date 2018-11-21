Mandy Moore shares MORE pictures from her wedding

21st Nov 18 | Entertainment News

She tied the knot on Sunday.

MTV Movie And TV Awards 2018 - Arrivals - Los Angeles

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore has shared more pictures from her wedding with musician Taylor Goldsmith.

Former teen popstar Moore and Dawes frontman Goldsmith tied the knot in the back garden of their Los Angeles home on Sunday before performing a duet for guests.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Moore, who confirmed she had walked down the aisle with a post on Instagram, posted more snaps from the big day, revealing she wore a pink dress for the occasion.

In one of the images the happy couple are surrounded by friends and family, while another shows Moore standing behind her husband with her hand on his shoulder while he plays piano.

She also shared a close-up image of her dress, revealing the finer details of its lace flowers.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

11•18•18

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Moore – who used to be married to American musician Ryan Adams – started dating Goldsmith, 33, in 2015.

The 34-year-old rose to fame as a teenage popstar with her debut single, Candy, in 1999. Moore has starred in American drama This Is Us since 2016.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Everything you need to know about Meghan's new favourite designer Safiyaa

[PIC] This Penneys jumper is the PERFECT alternative to the traditional Christmas jumper
[PIC] This Penneys jumper is the PERFECT alternative to the traditional Christmas jumper

[PIC] Autistic boy's show of support for Anne Hegerty wins thousands of fans
[PIC] Autistic boy's show of support for Anne Hegerty wins thousands of fans

WATCH: I'm a Celeb viewers were in HYSTERICS over this moment last night

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This former Im A Celeb star claims the show is FAKE

This former Im A Celeb star claims the show is FAKE
9 top authors reveal the titles on their Christmas wish lists

9 top authors reveal the titles on their Christmas wish lists
[PIC] BGT star Connie Talbot is now 18 and looks COMPLETELY different

[PIC] BGT star Connie Talbot is now 18 and looks COMPLETELY different
Meghan welcomed by Take That as she makes Royal Variety debut

Meghan welcomed by Take That as she makes Royal Variety debut
Meghan welcomed by Take That as she makes Royal Variety debut

Everything you need to know about Meghan's new favourite designer Safiyaa