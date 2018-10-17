Lady Gaga hints at engagement as she thanks 'fiance' in speech

Lady Gaga has hinted that she is engaged while thanking her “fiance” in an emotional speech about being a woman in the entertainment industry.

The singer and actress delivered a lengthy speech at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles, where she discussed her battle with chronic pain after being sexually abused more than 10 years ago.

At one point, she referred to her partner, Christian Carino, as “my fiance, Christian”.

Gaga, 32, is said to have been dating talent agent Carino, 49, since last year.

According to reports, the A Star Is Born actress was seen wearing a diamond ring on the ring finger of her left hand during the speech.

She was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney before they split in 2016.

At the event, where she was an honouree, Gaga broke down in tears as she delivered her speech, for which she wore an oversized Marc Jacobs suit.

She told the audience: “I tried on dress after dress today getting ready for this event, one tight corset after another, one heel after another, a diamond, a feather, thousands of beaded fabrics and the most beautiful silks in the world.

“To be honest, I felt sick to my stomach. And I asked myself: what does it really mean to be a woman in Hollywood?

“We are not just objects to entertain the world.

“We are not simply images to bring smiles or grimaces to people’s faces. We are not members of a giant beauty pageant meant to be pit against one another for the pleasure of the public. We women in Hollywood, we are voices.”

Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, opened up about being the victim of assault by somebody in the entertainment industry, but said she is “still not brave enough to say his name”.

She said that she was “conditioned at a very young age to listen to what men told me to do”, but that has now decided to “take the power back”.

She added: “Today I wear the pants.”





