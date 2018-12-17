Graduate serves up a lavish three-course Christmas dinner using food from bins

Lauren Mueller first began dumpster diving when she was a student - and hasn't looked back since.

A graduate revealed how she scored a lavish three-course Christmas dinner – by serving up food from bins.

Lauren Mueller, 24, first came across the world of dumpster diving – raiding skips to salvage goods in a bid to reduce waste – when she was a student at Deakin University in Victoria, Australia.

Struggling at first to banish images of “rats, cockroaches and mould” associated with binned food, she soon put her fears behind her when she saw how much was on offer – serving up a three-course meal for Christmas 2017, comprising of solely homegrown and dumpster-sourced produce.

Lauren (PA Real Life/Collect)

Lauren, who works in conservation and lives in Melbourne, Australia, said: “After talking to my family, we decided to do something a little different for our Christmas dinner.

“We started about two months in advance, saving things that wouldn’t go off and stashing them away.

“We let everyone know in advance where the food had come from, as I know people have mixed feelings about dumpster diving, but everyone loved it and was really impressed we’d got it all for free from the bin.”

Lauren’s friend Lenka helping prepare Christmas dinner (PA Real Life/Collect)

First introduced to bin diving by a friend who began doing it at university, after finding there was an abundance of free produce to be had, Lauren also took it up to save money.

Speaking of her first haul, while she was studying environmental science at university in 2013, she said: “You think bin, you imagine rats, cockroaches and mould. There are all these negative connotations which are hard to get past.

“Once I went, however, I realised all the food was clean and fresh, and mostly still in its packaging. I was disgusted at how much was going to waste, but at the same time excited at the idea of getting involved.”

One of Lauren’s hauls (PA Real Life/Collect)

Following that first expedition, where Lauren took home fresh cheese as well as masses of fruit and vegetables, she was hooked.

From there, she went out more and more, discovering there had been an entire community of dumpster divers right under her nose.

She continued: “At most, I’d go out around two or three times a week, but now it tends to be weekly.”

The cheeseboard served up on Christmas Day, which was salvaged from bins (PA Real Life/Collect)

“It can be quite time consuming, so we always try to make sure there’s enough time to sort through everything and share it all out,” she added.

“Doing this has taught me a great sense of community. It’s a fantastic way to get to know your neighbours, too. I always offer them any surplus food I get – so long as they’re comfortable with where it came from – and also donate it to local charities.”

Now something of a bin-diving expert, Lauren said she has a set route she sticks to, which passes around 10 large dumpsters from supermarkets, bakeries and even off licenses.

Starter - Cheese and prosciutto platter, salmon, dill and mascarpone crackers and homegrown sundried tomatoes

Main - Fish curry, vegetable frittata, steak and meat patties

Pudding - Meringue with passionfruit, strawberries and blueberries, mango sorbet, vegan pumpkin cheesecake

Drinks - Mulled wine, beer, pear or apple cider, grapefruit and orange punch with fresh berries

An advocate of healthy eating, she likes to stick to places where she knows she will be able to score fresh fruit and vegetables – although at times, she has come home with slightly more bizarre items.

“Just before Christmas 2017, we got around 85 boxes of peanut M&Ms, which was great,” she said. “It really saddens me to see the amount being thrown away, to the point where, about a year ago, when I was struggling with anxiety anyway, it’d make it worse if I ever missed out on a dumpster diving session.

“I just hate the thought of food going to waste. Not only is it bad for the environment, but there are so many people living in poverty, struggling to afford to eat – I just don’t understand why we readily throw out perfectly good food.”

A haul of peanut M&Ms – some of Lauren’s more bizarre findings (PA Real Life/Collect)

On the odd occasion, Lauren said police or bystanders will come over and ask her and her fellow bin divers what they are doing, but on the whole, she has experienced little in the way of negativity.

She added: “Most of the shopkeepers are really great about it and tell us to take whatever we like so long as we’re careful and don’t get sick – which none of us ever have.

“I think if people do have a problem it stems from social conditioning, and this pre-conceived idea of what thrown out food is like.”

The salmon, dill and cheese crackers served up on Christmas Day (PA Real Life/Collect)

Lauren continued: “I understand it’s not seen as nice to see people going through bins, but there is a little naivety there about the state of the food we’re taking. It’s absolutely edible. In fact, we eat like kings and queens the day after a dive.”

According to Oz Harvest, Australia’s leading food rescue charity, food waste is costing the country’s economy $20 billion (£11.3 billion) annually, and around five million tonnes of food ends up as landfill every year.

Horrified by such statistics, Lauren is proud of her dumpster diving lifestyle, and estimates around 70 per cent of all her meals are made from things she has found on her expeditions.

One of Lauren’s hauls (PA Real Life/Collect)

Keen to continue her eco-friendly approach to life throughout the festive season, she and her family even managed to put on an impressive Christmas spread – complete with crackers and decorations – on December 25 last year, by spending the months leading up to the big day raiding bins.

She explained: “We tried to go for things that wouldn’t go off, or make big batches of food as soon as we could then freeze them.

“In the weeks before Christmas Day, we went on lots of extra bin dives to make sure there was enough fresh fruit and vegetables. We even managed to get mulled wine, beer and cider, as well as Christmas crackers, napkins and a decorative wreath.”

A haul of bananas Lauren found in a bin (PA Real Life/Collect)

And, when December 25, 2017 arrived, Lauren and her family enjoyed a feast, tucking into appetisers like salmon, dill and mascarpone crackers to start, fish curry, vegetable frittata or steak for main and meringue with fresh fruit and mango sorbet for pudding.

Everything – even the herbs and spices used to season the culinary creations – was either found in dumpsters, or grown at home.

This year, although planning a more low-key celebration, she estimates the majority of her menu will be comprised from food she has managed to salvage.

Lauren (PA Real Life/Collect)

She said: “I would convince anyone to give this a go. As a society, we waste so much food every year, and I hate to think of how much that ends up in landfills is completely edible.

“Not only does dumpster diving help reduce waste and pass food on to those in need, but it saves you money and introduces you to a great community.”

© Press Association 2018