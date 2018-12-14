Schoolgirl struck down by brain tumour granted heart-warming wish to become a teacher for the day

Brave Leah refused to take a single day off school - even throughout 18 months of gruelling chemotherapy.

A little girl who bravely refused to take any time off school throughout 18 months of gruelling chemotherapy has fulfilled her heart-warming wish to become a teacher for the day.

Elaine McDonald, 33, was horrified when doctors diagnosed her daughter Leah, then five, with a brain tumour just 48 hours after the youngster complained that her eyes were flickering.

Despite having major surgery, removing 70 per cent of the mass, the brave schoolgirl, of Dundee, Scotland, who then had chemotherapy for a year-and-a-half, was determined not to fall behind at school .

Leah being a teacher for the day (PA Real Life/Make-A-Wish UK/Digital Mark Photography)

Now Elaine, a personal banker, has proudly revealed how Leah’s courage was rewarded with a special day, organised by charity Make-A-Wish UK, who made her a teacher to a class of six-year-olds.

She said: “Leah was a little trooper. I’d tell her it was perfectly understandable if she needed time off school, but she refused.

“She loves learning and her teachers – so much so that she talks all the time about becoming one.”

Leah in hospital (PA Real Life/Collect)

She continued: “So Make-A-Wish UK organised for her to be a teacher for the day. It was such a simple wish, but giving her that chance to be an adult brought her so much joy.

“After everything, it was amazing to have a chance to make her feel special. Her face was just alight with delight.”

Elaine, who has split from Leah’s dad, Stephen, but remains great friends with him, told how the family’s nightmare began back in February 2015.

Leah the day she was released from hospital after her operation (PA Real Life/Collect)

A routine eye test detected that Leah, now nine, had a slight case of bobbing eye – a distinctive movement, where the eyes spontaneously jerk downwards, then return slowly to the midline.

As a precaution, she was referred for an MRI scan, although at that stage, nobody was especially worried.

But then, almost overnight, she suddenly deteriorated.

Elaine, Kayleigh and Leah in The Original Factory Shop Christmas pyjamas (PA Real Life/Collect)

“We didn’t even get to the MRI appointment. It had to be brought forward as she got worse so rapidly,” said Elaine, who has an older daughter, Kayleigh, 13, with Stephen.

“Her eyes began to flicker and shake, so we decided to take her to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. By the time we got there, she’d begun to vomit too.”

Right away, Leah was raced down for an urgent scan, which revealed that, tragically, she had a tumour known as a suprasellar pilocytic astrocytoma in the centre of her brain.

Even though a follow up biopsy at Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh confirmed the mass was benign, its precarious position right near the part of Leah’s brain controlling her senses meant any growth could be catastrophic.

“We were told that her sight, speech and all her senses could be affected,” said Elaine. “It was so difficult, but we tried to be as honest with her as possible.

“We knew if we held something back that she ended up hearing elsewhere, it’d hurt her so much more. We couldn’t have cushioned her even if we wanted to.”

Leah with her sister Kayleigh in hospital (PA Real Life/Collect)

Two days later, Leah had surgery to remove as much of the tumour as possible.

Elaine continued: “They got around 70 per cent, and Leah soon bounced back to her happy, cheeky self. She was remarkable and was allowed back home within a few weeks.”

Medics were confident that the operation had been a success, but a follow-up MRI scan later in 2015 found that the tumour had begun to grow again – leading to Leah needing 18 long months of chemotherapy.

Leah and her big sister Kayleigh (PA Real Life/Collect)

But, no matter how terrible things got, she refused to give in.

“She was tired and achy, so on painkillers, but still laughing through it all,” said Elaine. “If she felt really awful, she’d take a nap, but she was determined to keep going to school. She hardly complained at all.”

Amazed that Leah was taking things in her stride, nurses at Ninewells Hospital, where she was being treated, decided to do something special for her, and contacted the charity Make-A-Wish.

Leah in hospital (PA Real Life/Collect)

Then, once her treatment was complete, in March 2017, Make-A-Wish UK, Elaine and Steven began working together to grant the brave youngster her dream – to be a teacher for the day.

“It all happened in the summer of 2018, as we had a lot going on with Leah and all her hospital appointments, so had to wait a while,” said Elaine. “But it was amazing. First, they sent her through lots of lovely things in the post – a lanyard to hold her ‘teacher’s ID card,’ a personalised notebook and so on.

“Then, they picked her up in a limo and took her off for a pampering session to prepare her. On the day itself, she was so confident, leading the class all day and even awarding some certificates.”

She added: “She’ll remember that day for the rest of her life, and now her heart is set on becoming a teacher for real more than ever.”

While she is still under hospital care, Leah is now doing so well, she is no longer being treated and just has six monthly check-ups.

Elaine, who supports the Make-A-Wish UK Christmas partnership with The Original Factory Shop, who have helped them raise hundreds of thousands of pounds in the past and have now released a limited edition of pyjamas for the whole family, including the dog, with £2 from every sale going to the charity, said: "I can't thank Make-A-Wish UK enough. They go above and beyond, making an amazing effort with every child."

Leah was just five when she was diagnosed with a brain tumour (PA Real Life/Collect)

“After everything Leah has been through, it was wonderful for us as parents to have a special day of great memories,” Elaine continued.

Meanwhile, Leah’s dad, Stephen, is full of admiration for his inspirational daughter.

He added: “She’s been through so much already, but even through 18 months of chemotherapy Leah still went to school every day. She loves being there and looks up to her teachers. Even when they said she seemed tired, she stayed until the end of the day. She just refused to give in to it.”

