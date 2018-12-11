Size 26 driving instructor ditches her fizzy drink addiction to lose almost HALF her body weight

Clare Gibbons' former pupils now fail to recognise her after her amazing transformation.

An obese driving instructor who stocked up on calorie-laden treats at petrol stations between lessons is living life in the fast lane – after losing an incredible 12 stone.

Clare Gibbons, 45, is not recognised by former pupils after shedding nearly half her body weight and ditching her fizzy drink habit, which was so out of control, it was providing her with eight times the NHS recommended daily amount of sugar.

Tipping the scales at 26st 10lb, mum Clare, of Macclesfield, Cheshire, was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in November 2013 and prescribed metformin medication to reduce insulin resistance caused by the condition which, to her delight, had a very welcome side effect – weight loss.

Clare at her biggest (Collect/PA Real Life)

Shedding five stone in the first six months, Clare, who, now a slinky 14 stone 4lb, size 12, has binned her size 26 clothes, said: “Being a driving instructor meant I never had to walk anywhere, so that didn’t help with my weight at all.

“I’d always have sweets in the glove box and stop at petrol stations to get more snacks after the lessons.

“Looking back, when I saw myself in the mirror, I actually thought I looked alright, but seeing pictures now I can’t believe how fat I let myself get. I wish someone would have said to me, ‘Clare, you’ve got really fat,’ because I honestly didn’t realise. ”

Clare at her biggest (Collect/PA Real Life)

Admitting she was addicted to sugar, Clare would guzzle seven fizzy drinks a day – three 250ml tins of the energy drink Red Bull which contain 27.5g of sugar each, and four 375ml bottles of full fat cola, containing 40g of sugar each.

In fizzy drinks alone, Clare was drinking 242.5g of sugar a day, which is eight times the 30g daily sugar amount recommended for people in the UK aged 11 and older by the NHS.

Clare, who has two children, Amelia, 14, and Callum, 12, said: “I wouldn’t have breakfast, so the first thing I would do when I woke up was swig a fizzy drink, before having a drive-through KFC or McDonald’s on my break. Then I’d snack all afternoon in the car between lessons and have another takeaway in the evening, once I’d made the kids’ tea.”

Clare now (Collect/PA Real Life)

A slim child, Clare says it was when she hit her early twenties that her weight started to balloon, and by the time she married her now ex-husband, who she does not wish to name, in her late twenties, she weighed 15 stone.

Desperate to start a family straight away, Clare struggled to fall pregnant while gaining weight at a rapid rate.

Visiting her GP because of a failure to conceive, she was diagnosed with the hormonal condition polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) – symptoms of which include weight gain, excessive hair growth, no periods and skin problems.

“I was told it was very likely I would never be able to have children and was devastated,” she said. “But not long after my diagnosis I fell pregnant with Amelia and Callum after that, and they both felt like miracles.”

A feeling of unhappiness still niggled at Clare though, despite her blessed children.

She continued: “I tried different diets but nothing seemed to work.

“I felt unhappy with life and would eat and eat to make myself feel better.”

Clare now (Collect/PA Real Life)

Change came in an unexpected way in November 2013, when she was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, a lifelong condition that causes soaring blood sugar levels.

Prescribed metformin to reduce insulin resistance, Clare was delighted when she experienced one of its occasional side effects – weight loss.

Continuing to take the drug, her energy kept soaring and her weight dropped off.

Clare at her biggest (Collect/PA Real Life)

Also told she must also cut down on her fizzy drinks, Clare gave them up for good, admitting she did suffer withdrawal symptoms like sweating and shaking, but has never looked back.

“Within the first six months of taking metformin, I lost five stone,” she beamed. “I was still large at 21 stone, but it was a start and really inspired me to eat well and lose more weight.”

Now, five years on, Clare is happily involved with a new man, who she wants to keep anonymous, after splitting from her children’s dad in 2008.

Clare now (Collect/PA Real Life)

Her confidence already drastically improved, Clare now hopes one day to have the estimated two stone of excess skin, where her fat used to be, removed, which she is saving up for.

“I can’t get it on the NHS but want the skin removed as it really gets me down. I still feel like a fat person because of my excess skin,” she said. “But I know, deep down, I look so different.

“Learner drivers I used to teach walk straight past me in the street now, as they don’t recognise me anymore.”

Clare now (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “My confidence has improved no end and I feel like I’ve really revved up my life.”





© Press Association 2018