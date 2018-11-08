Nurse was given just an hour to live on Christmas Day - after flu turned into deadly sepsis

Despite being vaccinated against it, Jessica was struck down with flu as she worked long shifts over the festive season.

A nurse who thought she had a bad winter bug was given just an hour to live on Christmas Day, when her flu turned into deadly sepsis.

After mum-of-two Jessica Dlugasch, 38, was found hallucinating and shivering on their bedroom floor by her husband, Aaron, on December 25 2016, she was rushed to hospital.

Warned by doctors that his wife-of-12 years’ life hung in the balance, as she had deadly sepsis – caused by the immune system responding abnormally to an infection – audio engineer Aaron endured the longest 60 minutes of his life, willing her to survive.

Jessica when she was in hospital with sepsis (Collect/PA Real Life)

Making it through the vital hour, Jessica, of Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, USA, who spent six days in intensive care before being discharged on New Year’s Day, said: “I am lucky to be alive.

“It was the holidays, and supposed to be a family time to celebrate, but instead I was in the hospital on the brink of death.”

Struck-down with the flu after working long shifts, despite being vaccinated against it, when her children, Benjamin, now five, and Aviva, now three, woke up on December 23, 2016, Jessica struggled to even turn her head.

Slurred speech or confusion

Extreme shivering or muscle pain

Passing no urine (in a day)

Severe breathlessness

It feels like you’re going to die

Skin mottled or discoloured Seek medical help urgently if you (or another adult) develop any of these signs:

With a temperature of 39C – two degrees above normal – she was rushed to her local hospital’s emergency department, where medics confirmed she had the flu.

Prescribed medication to reduce the fever and pain, Jessica was sent home, hoping to enjoy some of the festivities.

“We are Jewish, so as well as it being Christmas, Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, also fell between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day that year, so we were celebrating that too,” she said.

Jessica and Aaron when she was in hospital with sepsis (Collect/PA Real Life)

“I had my grandmother over and the house was all decked out in readiness for the family celebrations,” she added.

But her condition deteriorated, culminating in Aaron discovering her shivering, blue and hallucinating in their bedroom on Christmas morning.

“I was in a really bad way,” she recalled. “My temperature was 105F (40.5C), compared to a normal temperature of 37C and I felt absolutely awful. Lying in bed, Aaron called me an ambulance and I was taken to Capital Health Hospital in Hopewell, New Jersey, where we were living at the time.”

Jessica and son Benjamin (Collect/PA Real Life)

Emergency blood tests showed her organs were producing high levels of lactic acid which, according to the Sepsis Alliance, can be an indication of sepsis.

In a terrible state, that was when Jessica’s husband Aaron was given the most earth-shattering news – his wife could have just one hour left to live.

“Doctors confirmed I was in septic shock and, because my fever had been so high, they really thought I might die,” she recalled.

She continued: “I was given oxygen because the flu had caused a lung to collapse and was pumped with four types of antibiotics, just to get rid of the infection. I was in a bad way, hallucinating still and in a lot of pain.”

Put on morphine for the pain, Jessica made it through the crucial hour, then lay in the intensive care unit for six days, with her desperate husband keeping a vigil at her bedside.

Medics believed Jessica contracted sepsis, because her flu developed into a chest infection, which caused pneumonia.

Jessica (Collect/PA Real Life)

According to The UK Sepsis Trust, the condition can occur in response to any infection or injury, anywhere in the body, including a chest infection causing pneumonia. Symptoms include slurred speech or confusion, extreme shivering or muscle pain, not passing urine, severe breathlessness, feeling as if you will die and having mottled or discoloured skin.

Jessica recalled: “They thought I was so infectious that Aaron could only come in to my private room with a mask, gown and shoe protectors on. This meant our children couldn’t visit either, which was just awful.”

After regaining her strength, on December 30, Jessica was moved out of intensive care into a less acute ward, where she stayed on New Year’s Eve – the first she had spent away from Aaron in their then 16 year relationship.

Aaron, Jessica, Aviva and Benjamin (Collect/PA Real Life)

Instead the devoted couple saw in 2017 together, by staying on the phone all night.

She added: “We just kept the phone running all night, even if he or I were sleeping, just so we could be together. ”

Then, discharged on New Year’s Day, Jessica surprised her children and was overjoyed to be home with her family.

Jessica when she was in hospital with sepsis (Collect/PA Real Life)

Now she wants to raise awareness of sepsis, which kills five people every hour in the UK.

She said: “I want to raise awareness of sepsis and make sure other people recognise the symptoms. I was very lucky to make it, but I felt like I was waiting to die. It was terrifying and lonely.”

To donate to Jessica’s funding page to help with her health costs visit www.gofundme.com/support-my-recovery-from-sepsis

