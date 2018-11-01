Mum drops FIVE dress sizes in her sleep with an app she listened to on her commute

Helen Hall has completely transformed her body in just a few short months.

A busy working mum, whose lifelong battle with the bulge saw her hit 17st and a size 24 has credited a £7.99 hypnosis app with making her drop five dress sizes after she listened to it on her daily commute.

Successful client services assistant manager Helen Hall, 34, of Southend, Essex, saw her confidence hit rock bottom when, a yo-yo dieter, her weight reached its all time high in September 2017.

Having failed to reach and maintain a healthy weight at slimming clubs in the past, Helen, who is married to client services delivery manager, Michael, 33, tried a ‘virtual gastric band app,’ after reading another woman’s success story online.

Describing how the “hypnotic weight loss surgery” works, she said: “It’s fascinating – I still can’t quite explain it. It doesn’t ever feel like I’m restricting myself or sticking to a strict diet, but something just clicks.”

All Helen, who has two sons, Bobby, four, and Tommy, two, did to shed five stone in seven months was listen to the app twice a day, while nodding off on her train to and from work in central London.

Now a size 14, she explained: “I didn’t really see my transformation myself until someone tagged me in an old picture from last year, and I thought, ‘Oh my god, is that really me?’”

She added: “I’ve struggled with my weight for as long as I can remember. Growing up, my age would match my size. So I’d be 11 stone aged 11; 12 stone aged 12; 13 stone aged 13 and so on.”

Encouraged by her family, who went too, aged 14 and 14 stone, Helen joined a slimming group – shifting some of her weight, but triggering years of yo-yo dieting.

After meeting Michael and having their two boys, her size continued to fluctuate as, juggling work with motherhood, she turned to “quick-fix food,” meaning her diet went from bad to worse.

Recalling her typical menu for the day, she said: “I’d usually skip breakfast, then start eating at about 11am, with a muffin or a round of toast.

“Then, it’d be a meal deal for lunch with crisps and cake, followed by a sugary cereal bar as an afternoon snack, then a sandwich when I got home.

“I would also either finish off the kids’ leftovers, or eat with them and then my husband. My mindset was not to waste food, but I was eating all the wrong things – lots of beige. I’d finish the day by having another round of biscuits with a cup of tea before bed.”

Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, aged 17 – a serious, lifelong condition – her weight and poor diet also made it difficult to manage.

Helen continued, explaining: “Type 1 diabetes, the kind I have, is where the level of sugar in the blood becomes high.

“I was taking regular insulin injections to bring it under control, but my diet wasn’t helping at all. I’d be fine when I went to bed, then wake up with sky high sugar levels, which would then lead to mood swings and feeling groggy.”

The NICE recommended guidelines for a healthy blood glucose level range is between 5.0 and 5.9 millimoles per litre – compared to Helen’s reading of 8.6 at her most unhealthy.

Her HbA1c level, which monitors the amount of glucose stuck to red blood cells, was also 64 – compared to the level advised by Diabetes UK for diabetics of 48 millimoles per litre or lower.

As well as endangering her physical health, Helen’s weight had massively damaged her self esteem.

She explained: “I lost confidence in everything. I didn’t want people looking at me, so it even affected me at work.

“I kept my head down, didn’t want to stick my hand up and contribute ideas in case people thought, ‘Who is this fat woman who doesn’t know what she’s talking about?’

“I just couldn’t seem to find a weight loss solution that stuck with me. I dread to think how much I’ve spent on clubs and classes over the years.”

Just as she was about to give up hope, Helen, who also has thyroid issues which can make weight loss difficult, read an online article about 12 Weeks To Wow, a range of hypnosis apps.

Downloading one called ‘Virtual Gastric Band Hypnosis – Lose Weight Fast,’ costing £7.99, she began listening twice a day as she made her way to and from work.

And, to her utter amazement, despite not drastically altering her diet or restricting herself, the pounds soon melted away.

“As well as the hypnosis sessions, which I’d listen to as I fell asleep, I was taught four simple mindfulness guidelines,” she said. “Essentially, I have learned to eat what I want, not what I can, and to stop when I’m no longer hungry, rather than pushing on until I’m full.

“Though the app doesn’t recommend anything specific to eat, it has made me more conscious of what I’m putting in my body, so I am more creative with my cooking now. I’ve introduced much more fruit and veg, and drink lots more water too.”

Now weighing just 12st, Helen said her loved ones are astonished by her rapid transformation.

Happily, her diabetes is much more under control, with her HbAC1 levels now around 46 millimoles per litre.

She also feels far more confident and hopes her success will set a good example to her children, showing them how to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

She said: “I’ve completely re-examined my relationship with food. You’re brought up thinking it’s this huge thing – something you’re given as a treat, or to celebrate – but I now know it doesn’t need to rule everything.”

She added: “I’d recommend 12 Weeks To Wow to anyone, and I’m living proof that there’s no excuse when it comes to getting in shape.

“I still have treat and enjoy myself, but I’m not eating for eating’s sake anymore and, as a result, Michael has a happier wife and my boys have a happier mum.”

For information, visit www.12weekstowow.co.uk





