Halloween OBSESSIVE who starts decorating in August has spent nearly £16,000 on spooky accessories

Tina Ostergaard wears fancy dress every day, for as long as her 4,000 collection of decorations are up.

A Halloween obsessive, who has spent £15,500 on ghostly accessories, revealed how she starts transforming her home into a spooktacular house of horror in August – before celebrating the ghostly festival for 79 days.

Crying when she eventually packs her eerie collection away, every year businesswoman Tina Ostergaard, 31, spends three days decorating the four-bed suburban house she shares with her husband, David, 38, with 100 pumpkins, dozens of lights, cobwebs, tombstones, skeletons and witches.

Tina, of Asheville, North Carolina, USA, who wears fancy dress every day until the 4,000 decorations are packed away on November 2, said: “If you’ve got it, haunt it! Halloween is something amazing to look forward to every year, I would celebrate it every day if I could.”

Tina’s haunted village display (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “It feels like a bereavement every year when we pack it all away.”

Calling herself and David – who hated Halloween until he met Tina at his theatre company in 2013 – the ‘Monstergaards, ’ every corner of their house looks like it has been decorated by the grim reaper.

“There are lights and cobwebs pretty much everywhere,” Tina explained.

“I like every area to be covered in something, so there is a general spooky feeling in the whole house.”

A Halloween display of Tina’s (Collect/PA Real Life)

Together with cobwebs draped over every surface, Tina has 100 pumpkins – both real and ceramic – spread across her home and eerie grave stones reading RIP propped-up on walls and shelves.

A 5ft 4in skeleton becomes their resident dinner guest – sat at the dining room table – and jars of sweets and homemade treats perch on every surface.

The sofa cushions read ‘no tricks, just treats’ and countless skulls and witches are scattered throughout the house.

Tina’s porch (Collect/PA Real Life)

Even the bathroom has a witch by the sink, and three 4ft old hags guard the property outside, with spiders and more pumpkins around the door.

And while their neighbours are topping up their tans, for the Monstergaards Halloween begins half way through August.

Tina, who runs two businesses – a travelling theatre company and an online clothing and homeware site – with her husband, said: “September feels too late for me and the start of August too early, so I always start in the middle of the month.”

Tina and David (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “Once I’ve had a few weeks of summer, it’s then straight onto Halloween.”

.After unpacking the decorations , kept in a spooky spare room, she plays horror films on a loop, as she puts her haunting interior design skills into play.

Sending David away for the duration, Tina said: “I spend three days unpacking and decorating, it’s a real event for me.”

Halloween treats for friends to enjoy (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “I have scary films The Nightmare Before Christmas, Trick ‘r Treat [cor] and Halloween on a loop and relish the time alone to get the house looking just perfect.”

Always a Halloween fan, Tina started making it a marathon event after meeting David and buying a house together.

And this weekend the couple, who throw weekly Halloween dinner parties, entertained 30 friends and family in their home, with a haunted circus event.

Tina (Collect/PA Real Life)

“David never really liked Halloween, so it took him a while to come around to my obsession with it,” she smiled.

“I have always loved the spooky stuff, so when we got our own place, I decided to start doing up the house.”

Buying a haunted village to start with, as well as orange lights and cobwebs, over the last five years Tina’s collection has grown so much it is now stored in its own bedroom.

Tina and David become ‘the Monstergaards’ at Halloween (Collect/PA Real Life)

Unable to pinpoint exactly what triggered her obsession with October 31, she now plans to make her £15,500 collection even bigger.

She said: “For me, this collection and Halloween is everything, I just love anything that’s spooky, including horror films.

“Last year I actually cried when it was all over, because I felt so sad, having to wait for another year for it.”

The witches guarding Tina’s home (Collect/PA Real Life)

Tina added: “I am so proud of my collection, too, but I want it to get bigger and bigger.

“I would love to have people into our home and put on haunted experiences for more people to enjoy too.”





