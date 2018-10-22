Mum looked so different after losing five stone for her wedding that friends didn't recognise her

Kat didn't want to end up as "a fat bride" and got to work shedding the pounds.

Terrified of being a fat bride, a busy mum shed five stone and five dress sizes in six months, making her a svelte size eight when she said, “I do” – so slim, some friends no longer recognised her.

Just 9st when she rekindled her romance with her childhood sweetheart, operations manager Matthew Butcher, 38, in 2011 – connecting on Facebook 13 years after losing touch – cleaner Kat Butcher, 35, ballooned in weight after falling into a “relationship comfort zone.”

Snacking on crisps and chocolates during the day, and wolfing down takeaway pizzas and curries at night, Kat, of Swindon, Wiltshire, gained five stone over five years, saying: “It crept up on me.”

She continued: “I’d put on a little bit and think it was OK, then put on a bit more – and before I knew it, I was overweight.

“Once I got to that stage, I became miserable. I felt uncomfortable about how I looked and basically stopped going out.

“I would wear baggy clothes all the time, trying to hide my figure and every time anyone took a picture of me, I’d immediately get them to delete it.”

Normally weighing between 9st and 10st, Kat’s weight problem started after the birth of her three children – Summer, 18, Stevie-Lee, 11, and Hazel, 10 – taking her to 17 stone at her heaviest.

Deciding to shed her pregnancy weight just a week after giving birth to her youngest, Kat lost an astonishing 8st in eight months by restricting her diet to high protein slimming shakes.

But the rapid weight loss took its toll on Kat’s body, with the low fat, high sugar drinks causing painful gallstones.

As a result, in 2011 – the year she fell back in love with Matthew – she had her gallbladder, which helps to break down fats, removed and slowly the pounds piled back on.

Instantly clicking with Matthew, whose two children also immediately bonded with her own, she felt so comfortable with him , when they moved in together just two months later, that she stopped watching her weight.

She admitted: “When you are with someone you’re very happy with, sometimes you stop thinking less about your weight and about counting the calories.”

She continued: “Matthew is not very into his veg and prefers things like pizzas and curries, so instead of having to cook something for the kids, something for him and then something for myself, I’d just eat what he was eating, too.

“When it comes to food, we’re not very good for each other.”

When, a year into their relationship, Kat realised she was overweight, instead of dealing it, she avoided scales and mirrors.

“I wasn’t enjoying buying clothes any more and I’d just wear the baggiest things I could find,” she said.

“It got to a stage where I was avoiding leaving the house and going out too.

“I just felt so embarrassed about the way I looked and in my mind thought that everyone was staring at me.”

But when Matthew proposed in April 2017 by a lake in Newbury, by which time Kat weighed 15st she finally decided enough was enough.

“I didn’t want to feel like I wasn’t myself any more – I just wanted to be me again,” she said.

This time, she stuck to a diet of meat and vegetables and lost weight so rapidly she bumped into a childhood friend, who only realised who she was half way through their conversation.

“She was so shocked that it was me,” Kat laughed.

“She thought I was a complete stranger!

“Even though it was a little embarrassing, it made me feel good, because I didn’t like the person I was before and I’m glad people don’t recognise me now.”

Kat’s amazing weight loss – triggered by not wanting to be a fat bride – was achieved using the low carb Terri-Ann 123 Diet Plan, which she saw an ad for on social media, and helped her to lose three pounds per week.

And within six months she was back down to her normal 10st, which at 5’8” made her a size 8 and ready to fit into her gorgeous white gown.

“The wedding, which we had at Swindon Register Office was lovely and afterwards we went on our honeymoon to Cornwall. Staying in a luxury lodge, with a hot tub, I was more than happy to jump in too!”

Bursting with confidence and loving being slim again, Kat is overjoyed when it takes old friends a while to realise who she is.

“When my friend failed to recognise me, it was because the last time she’d seen me, I’d been about five stone heavier,” she said.

“Now I’m really pleased to be back to my old self again and to have broken free from being the unhappy fat person I was before.”

