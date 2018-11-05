Ultimate multi-tasking mum loses her baby weight by using her 19lb daughter as a human dumbbell

Workouts have become a family affair, with Kelly doing everything from squats to lunges with seven-month-old Lottie strapped to her chest.

Lacking the childcare to visit the gym and work off her new mum tum, a Hampshire fitness fan has put a completely new spin on multi-tasking – after losing two stone by using her 19lb baby as a human dumbbell.

The novel workouts have become a family affair, with stay-at-home mum Kelly Barr doing everything from squats to lunges with seven-month-old Lottie strapped to her chest, as her older daughter, Maisie, three, joins in.

Gym bunny Kelly, 34, of Four Marks, who devised her unique fitness plan – which she has captured on video – so she could tone up while her husband, Charlie, 34, was at work as a company director, said: “Lottie’s a big girl, so is a perfect weight to lift.”

Kelly and husband Charlie (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “A lot of mums don’t think they have enough time to exercise, but I have burnt fat and calories and haven’t even needed childcare.”

Despite exercising throughout her pregnancy, in a bid to keep her size 10 figure, Kelly still weighed two stone more than usual after Lottie was born on February 19 this year.

Feeling uncomfortably heavy at 5ft 5in and weighing 12 stone 3lb, she went straight back to regular work-outs and even hired a personal trainer, wanting to shift the extra pounds super-quick.

But trying to juggle childcare and daily trips to the gym became impossible so, ever resourceful, she created her own home work-out with a twist.

“The crèche at the gym was only open in the mornings, meaning I couldn’t get there to exercise as often as I wanted,” she said.

“So, I started googling exercise at home and saw some videos online where people incorporated their babies into their regime.”

Kelly now (Collect/PA Real Life)

Thinking it was a great idea, Kelly, who has polycystic ovary syndrome, where hormonal imbalances mean she gains weight easily, donned her gym gear and putting her then six-week-old daughter into a carrier, she got to work.

Starting with squats and lunges with Lottie on her chest, she then tried sit-ups with her on her knees, before lifting her baby during chest presses – working up quite a sweat.

Keen to join in, Maisie then started mimicking her mum’s moves and doing her own mini work-out.

Kelly’s novel workouts have become a family affair, pictured with Lottie (Collect/PA Real Life)

As Lottie has gained weight, Kelly’s fitness regime has become even more intense.

“It’s a proper work-out, I am really sweating,” she explained. “It’s just like a session at the gym and works for me.

“I am a busy mum, so having Lottie with me and Maisie occupied, trying to do the same moves as me, is ideal. I am killing two birds with one stone.”

Kelly and Charlie with Maisie, left, and Lottie, right (Collect/PA Real Life)

Exercising this way every day for a minimum of 20 minutes, burning at least 200 calories a time, Kelly has already lost her baby weight and now weighs 10st 6lb.

“You might not think it, but it’s a real fat burner,” she said. “My body has completely changed shape since I started, it’s amazing.

“I tell my mum friends all the time that it’s the perfect way to exercise at home when you are busy or can’t get the childcare.”

© Press Association 2018