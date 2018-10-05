Trainee nurse left orphaned when her mum's 'depression' turned out to be pancreatic cancer

Doctors thought May Brown's exhaustion and loss of appetite was grief over the death of her husband - but the truth was far more devastating.

Orphaned when her parents died just months apart, a trainee nurse spoke of her shock when her mum’s ‘depression’ over her husband’s death was in fact pancreatic cancer – claiming her life seven weeks after diagnosis.

When Susan Brown’s mum May suddenly lost her appetite and felt exhausted, at first doctors thought she was grieving for her husband William, 70, who had died weeks earlier from a heart attack and stroke.

When the symptoms worsened and she started having back and stomach pain, Susan, 40, of Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, Scotland, pushed for medical tests, convinced that something sinister was to blame for her mum’s discomfort.

May, Kris, Lucas, Susan, Elizabeth and William (PA Real Life/Collect)

Eventually, given the tragic news that she had pancreatic cancer, Susan recalled how May, 63, died in March 2018 – seven weeks after diagnosis and almost a year to the day since losing William – saying: “It’s been a really horrible time. Even now, I try not to think about Mum, which is awful, but it just makes me cry.

“At first, doctors thought the not eating and the exhaustion was due to depression over losing Dad, but I knew it was something more serious. Every time we went back to the doctors, they had a new theory – perhaps it’s IBS, perhaps it’s gallstones – but no medication seemed to work.

“Then, when we eventually did get the diagnosis, it all happened so quickly. Now I want to tell our story, however much it hurts to remember what happened, to help other people.”

William and May with Kris and Lucas when they graduated nursery (PA Real Life/Collect)

A former clinical support worker, Susan’s ordeal inspired her to retrain as a nurse.

Desperate to raise awareness of how to spot pancreatic cancer, Susan – mum to Lauren, 20, Kris, 10 and Lucas, seven – recalled how William and May had known each other since childhood as their families were friends, and how he was her first boyfriend.

“They started going out when my mum was 17 and stayed together until they died,” said Susan, whose partner, Kris, 40, is an HGV driver. “They were quite different – Mum was outgoing, while Dad was more reserved – but they had a fantastic relationship. They never argued, save for silly little bickers. They went everywhere together, always laughing.”

May and William on their wedding day (PA Real Life/Collect)

After marrying in September 1976, William, a steel worker, and May, who worked in a petrol station, welcomed Susan and her sister Elizabeth, now 38, into the world.

Heartbreak followed in 1982, when their baby boy William died an hour after being born, of a chromosomal defect.

“That hit them very hard,” continued Susan. “I think, as it was a genetic thing, they both felt a lot of guilt. They were incredibly strong, though, and got through it together.”

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. It’s time to Take It On. Choose your way to fundraise for research that will save lives: https://t.co/NCz6ohd0kg #TakeItOn #pancreaticcancer pic.twitter.com/Jaxl6EdkL0 — Pancreatic Cancer UK (@PancreaticCanUK) September 12, 2018

In time, the couple became grandparents, doting on Lauren, Kris and Lucas.

But then, in around 2016, William was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, which went on to cause persistent heart problems.

When he died, he was waiting for bypass surgery, according to Susan, who continued: “One day, he was sat in the armchair when he suddenly said he couldn’t see the TV. He asked mum if she’d turned it off, as he could hear it, but couldn’t see the screen.”

William and May on his 70th (PA Real Life/Elizabeth J Brown Photography)

She continued: “She rang me and I told her to take him to hospital. They hated making any sort of fuss or troubling doctors, so they rang the non-emergency 111 number instead.

“The operator said to get to hospital, too, because it sounded as if Dad had had a stroke.”

William was taken to a nearby hospital, so doctors could run tests.

Susan with her parents on her first birthday (PA Real Life/Collect)

Over the next 17 days, he deteriorated rapidly, having another stroke and a heart attack before sadly passing away on 14 March 2017.

“For a while, we didn’t know what exactly caused it all,” said Susan. “Doctors couldn’t agree on whether it was the stroke or heart attack that’d killed him.

“We now think it was an accumulation of it all – but it was really hard. Not only had we lost Dad, but we had all these unanswered questions.”

May (PA Real Life/Elizabeth J Brown Photography)

She added: “We were all melting, while Mum was the warrior. She tried to be so strong, and was so busy looking after everyone else that, eventually, she just went into herself.”

A short while later, May began complaining of backache, and asked Susan to come with her to buy a new bed, as she thought her mattress might be to blame.

Then she suddenly lost her appetite and seemed utterly exhausted.

Back and abdominal pain

Unexplained weight loss

Indigestion

Loss of appetite

Changes to bowel habits

Jaundice

Recently diagnosed diabetes

Problems digesting food

Nausea and vomiting

Difficulty swallowing

“She kept saying she was fine, but it didn’t sit right with me. She’d eat a couple of spoonfuls of soup and be full – it wasn’t like her at all,” said Susan.

“I asked her to go to the doctor in around May 2017, but they put it down to depression at first.”

As May had other health issues, including irritable bowel syndrome and diabetes, it was also thought they could be to blame.

William and May with Kris on his birthday (PA Real Life/Collect)

Unconvinced – and terrified as her mother deteriorated before her eyes – Susan continued to push for tests.

Finally, in November 2017, she was referred for an endoscopic scan, where an ultrasound probe is used to create detailed pictures of the body.

May also had to send a stool sample off for testing, but the results did not pick anything up.

May on her 60th birthday (PA Real Life/Collect)

“The scan didn’t show anything either,” said Susan. “The only thing doctors mentioned was some oesophagal problems, but that didn’t seem to explain why she was so poorly.

“Things came to a head when she rang me one night crying in pain. Mum rarely cried, as she hated worrying us, so I knew it was bad.

“We organised an urgent doctor’s appointment, but when I went to pick her up for it, I took one look and thought, ‘Jesus Christ.’ She was completely yellow.”

William with Kris and Lucas (PA Real Life/Collect)

At the appointment with a consultant, it was confirmed that May had jaundice, a common symptom of pancreatic cancer.

A stent was fitted to help drain her bile duct and she had a CT scan – the results of which showed a lesion near her pancreas.

“We were told it was probably cancer but, at that stage, it wasn’t clear if it was pancreas, bile duct or gall bladder,” explained Susan. “Time was so precious, but I feel things moved really slowly. We’d be waiting weeks in between appointments, which doesn’t sound long, but with something as fast-acting as cancer, it’s too long.”

In January 2018, Susan and her family were told that May had pancreatic cancer and that the only possible treatment was chemotherapy, which would be palliative, not curative.

Tragically, though – as had happened to William with his wait for bypass surgery – she did not make it that far.

Just seven weeks after discovering she had pancreatic cancer, she died in hospital.

Now, Susan is working with the charity Pancreatic Cancer UK and is desperate to raise awareness of tell-tale symptoms, like abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, jaundice, a change in bowel movements and nausea.

Speaking out ahead of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month in November, she said: “In my opinion, because it is so hard to treat, doctors almost don’t want to be associated with pancreatic cancer. I felt we were left to deal with a lot of it on our own, and I don’t want that to happen to other people.

“I’m determined to get the symptoms out there so people know what to look for, and to tell them that if something isn’t right, to keep pushing for tests.”

May (PA Real Life/Elizabeth J Brown Photography)

Diana Jupp, CEO of Pancreatic Cancer UK said: “Pancreatic cancer is one of the toughest cancers to diagnose and treat. It can spread extremely rapidly — robbing people like Susan and her family of precious time with their loved ones.

“It is unacceptable that this devastating disease has been neglected for decades. Pancreatic cancer is taking too many lives and we need change. I urge everyone to help us take on the deadliest common cancer by raising awareness and vital funds for innovative research.”

For information, visit www.pancreaticcancer.org.uk

© Press Association 2018