High-flyer tells how working 80-hour weeks caused burnout so severe she had daily seizures

Paula now relies on a machine that sends electrical pulses in her brain to keep it stable.

A high-flyer has told how her 80-hour working week triggered burnout so severe she had a seizure every day for five months – and now relies on a machine sending electrical pulses into her brain, just to keep it stable.

Feeling like “a hamster on a wheel, unable to get off” Paula Bellostas Murguerza, 38, of central London, was on a conference call when the right side of her face suddenly began to drop.

Terrified she was having a stroke, she was raced to hospital and, despite tests coming back clear, she suffered increasingly frequent episodes – eventually being signed off work, scarcely able to move and forced to crawl to the bathroom on all fours.

Management consultant Paula, who was suffering with severe burnout from overwork, which in turn triggered a rare hemiplegic migraine, where one side of the body temporarily paralyses, said: “My industry is hectic and I went in to it with my eyes open. It’s not like my employer was throwing work down my throat. I just wasn’t saying no and kept putting my hand up for more.

“I’ve since been to therapy to ask myself why I felt so compelled to take so much on.

“It’s a lot to do with validation, but that puts you in danger of only ever searching for more, and going further and further to get that pat on the head from your boss.”

Although her working life was busy, Paula, who has just had her first child, Lucia, with her finance worker husband Geoff, also 38, does not recall feeling overly stressed.

Then, in around May 2016, one of her colleagues took leave, meaning their work was shared out with the remaining team.

Soon her workload had become so vast that for six months she worked 80-hour weeks, without weekend breaks.

“I was busy, but I wasn’t feeling stressed or overwhelmed – I was just living in a permanent state of adrenaline-fuelled busy euphoria, running around airports and meeting rooms,” she said.

Then, that November, sat alone in an office meeting room on a conference call, she felt an odd tingling across the right side of her face.

When her face also began to droop, worried colleagues sent her to St Thomas’ Hospital in central London.

“They thought I’d had a stroke, so I went to A&E and had a brain scan, but the results came back fine,” she said.

But, just two days later, it happened again and, this time, doctors told Paula she had suffered a sort of mini seizure caused by a hemiplegic migraine.

According to The Migraine Trust, hemiplegic migraines are a rare variant of migraine, during which sufferers experience temporary paralysis on one side of their bodies, following seizure-like episodes.

“It turned out I had always had this condition because of a gene mutation, but it had been laying dormant in me,” she said. “But doctors said the sleep deprivation and excess levels of adrenaline I’d been experiencing had led to burnout, which had woken it up. They told me I needed to get my busy life under control.”

For just over a month, Paula tried her best to push on, desperate not to let her colleagues down.

Eventually too exhausted, she was told to take some time off and return to work in the new year.

But, on January 3, 2017, the day she was due back, she suffered another severe episode.

“I had a seizure,” she explained. “And from there, I had another every single day until May 2017. I was signed off work completely, there was no way I could have gone in.

“The migraines would start with a tingling feeling, then my mouth would drop, before my legs, arms and face turned numb. On occasion, I couldn’t even walk and would have to crawl to the bathroom. Afterwards, the room would spin like it does after you get into bed following a night of drinking, and my head would pound.”

Often coming home to find his wife unable to move, Geoff had to alter his own work schedule to help care for her.

Placed on medication to help stabilise her, Paula said the tablets affected her cognitive abilities – leading to episodes of memory loss.

“I’d forget friends’ names, or how to get to the train station from my house, which is a journey I’ve made a million times,” she said. “I remember once I was on Oxford Street in central London and couldn’t remember where I was.”

Close to breaking point, Paula met with a top expert at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in Queen’s Square, central London.

She continued: “He was fantastic. He got me exercising and eating a really specific diet, as well as going to bed at set times each night, to regulate my sleeping pattern.

“I also practised mindfulness and meditation and was able to come off my medication,so I was no longer in that brain fog.”

As she began to improve, Paula was given two options – a different type of medication, or single-pulse transcranial magnetic stimulation (sTMS), a machine which is held against the back of the head for less than a second to deliver a magnetic pulse.

Opting for the latter, she was able to return to work in June 2017.

“I carry the machine everywhere I go now, and use it 12 times a day to keep my brain stable,” she said. “I will have this condition for the rest of my life, but I am learning to manage it.”

Later that year, Paula fell pregnant, and is currently on maternity leave after welcoming little Lucia into the world on 31 July.

Now, she is focused on being a mum and working with Samaritans, as part of their campaign to improve mental wellbeing in the workplace.

The charity has launched Wellbeing in the City, a free tool that helps teach people the skills to manage their emotional health before reaching crisis point, which they hope will help the three in five people who currently experience a mental health issue due to work – only one in 10 of whom tell their manager.

Supporting the campaign, Paula said: “It’s time to end the stigma before situations get too out of control and begin to take a toll on your body, relationships and life.

“We need to create an environment where it’s okay to say you’re not okay. Most managers are great at supporting a person when they need time off, and with phased returns to work, but by then, it’s too late. We aren’t talking about it early enough.

“You shouldn’t feel worried to speak up, and you certainly shouldn’t feel weak.”

For information, visit www.samaritans.org/business/wellbeing-city

