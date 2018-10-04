Discover how a bare-faced selfie led to this blogger finding love

Judith used to censor her photos so prospective dates didn't see her psoriasis patches - but posting a brave au naturel selfie led to love.

Campaign manager Judith Duncan, 25, of Glasgow, was under considerable stress writing her dissertation at Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University, as part of her communication and public relations degree, when she first developed unsightly dry patches on her face.

Initially attributing them to stress, six months later, with her symptoms worsening, she saw a doctor and was diagnosed with psoriasis, an incurable condition – which researchers believe to be autoimmune – that can cause flaky patches of skin, covered in silvery scales.

One of the pictures Judith put on her profile (PA Real Life/Collect)

Her confidence destroyed, particularly with men, when she did use dating apps she uploaded carefully selected pictures which hid the psoriasis on her forehead.



She said: “When I was first on dating apps like Tinder and Bumble, I didn’t put up any pictures where you could see a flare up. I was ashamed.

“We’d have to have that awkward first date conversation, where I’d tell them I have this incurable condition.”

Judith and her boyfriend David (PA Real Life/Collect)

She added: “Eventually, I realised that those men that were bothered weren’t for me anyway, so I decided to upload bare-faced pictures.

“Even when my skin was good, I kept at least one flare up picture up.”

Judith’s frank approach paid off when she met student, David Nisbet, 25,

on the dating app Bumble in November 2017.

Judith is speaking out to help empower others (PA Real Life/Collect)

Speaking as The World Psoriasis Happiness Report 2018 discovered the condition costs the UK economy billions every year through lost productivity, she continued: “Posting bare-faced pics was a way to make sure dates weren’t about my skin, they were about finding out more about me as a person.

“I met David through Bumble and he’s been so proactive and supportive. He takes it all in his stride, and I’m very comfortable around him.”

Growing up, Judith always had problematic skin, suffering in the past with acne and rashes.

Judith recently (PA Real Life/Collect)

Then, in early 2014, during her final year of university, she noticed dry, flaky patches springing up on her forehead.

Believing it had been triggered by dissertation stress, she hoped it would improve once she had met her looming deadlines.

When it grew steadily worse over a six month period, she saw a doctor.

“I was told I had psoriasis. I’d never heard of it before,” she said. “I was given a

cream which made no difference, but because I knew so little about it, I had no idea of any other options available.”

Though her skin was getting worse, Judith tried her best to continue with normal life, still feeling relatively confident – until a stranger’s insensitive comment while she was working in a high street fashion store left her ego in tatters.

She continued: “A customer was asking me about my forehead and what had happened. Then she said, ‘I thought you had to be pretty to work here.’ I was so shocked. I thought to myself, ‘Did that really just happen?’”

Judith has been diagnosed with psoriasis (PA Real Life/Collect)

“I still look back at it now. I would just never do something like that do someone,” Judith added.

Also battling undiagnosed depression at the time, Judith found her self-esteem plummet.

For months, she felt incredibly down and increasingly self-conscious about her psoriasis.

One of the pictures Judith put on her profile (PA Real Life/Collect)

“Eventually, I had a moment when I thought, ‘I can either dwell on that comment and hide away, or I can realise that one woman’s opinion doesn’t matter,'” she said.

It was a turning point for Judith, who then decided to speak out to help others.

Setting up a blog and Instagram, she went public with her story for the first time.

While she was nervous about the reaction – afraid she would leave herself open to trolling – instead she was met with a surge of love and positivity.

To this day, she receives messages from other people living with psoriasis, who tell her that she has helped them to feel less alone.

“Going public was purely selfish. I did it to help me accept myself, but in doing so, I’ve managed to help others,” she said. “It’s made me realise how many people out there live with psoriasis, and just how much it can affect your life.”

Judith during a flare up (PA Real Life/Collect)

Although helping others had given her a news sense of purpose, Judith’s psoriasis kept getting worse.

Then, in 2017, she was prescribed biologic injections, a type of protein-based drug, which was very effective.

But, in May 2018, on her dermatologist’s advice, she took a break from medication to give her body a rest.

Judith recently (PA Real Life/Collect)

Since then, she has been using a non-steroid based product called Sorion, which she discovered via HelloSkin.co.uk, a website that recommends products based on an individual’s symptoms.

She said: “After finding Sorion on HelloSkin.co.uk, I use it regularly and find it works really well. It helps to prevent irritation and itching and keeps flakiness at bay. I’m certainly not missing being reliant on medication.”

Judith is also looking forward to celebrating her one year anniversary with David, who she met last November.

She added: “I was actually getting a little sick of online dating, and went on Bumble intending to delete the app, only to see that I’d matched with David. You have 24 hours to strike up conversation, so I figured that one more day wouldn’t hurt. I sent a message and here we are.

“We found out we actually grew up 10 minutes apart, know all the same people and have even been at the same parties. He takes my psoriasis in his stride and wants to help in any way he can.”

Now, Judith hopes that by sharing her story, she can inspire others to embrace their own au naturel skin.

Judith and her boyfriend David met on dating app Bumble (PA Real Life/Collect)

She continued: “It’s not easy to do, and it certainly took me a while, but I want people to remember that psoriasis isn’t a personality trait. It’s not your defining feature, or what people will remember you for.

“I’d also urge people to remember that what you see on social media isn’t real. It’s easy to compare yourself to others, especially in dark moments, but everything you see online is just a showreel. People don’t Instagram their down days.

“The people I’ve met through the community have been amazing and helped me see I’m not alone, so I’d recommend others out there get involved too.”

