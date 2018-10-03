Mum bakes her own showstoppers depicting everything from saucy sex to childbirth scenes

Forget The Great British Bake Off, a Buckinghamshire mum’s outrageous showstoppers – showing everything from saucy sex, to drunken newlyweds and hilarious scenes of childbirth – really are the icing on the cake.

Lynn Garricks’ bespoke designs – ranging from eyeballs, severed fingers and lashings of blood for an A&E nurse, to maggot-infested meat, for a maggot factory worker and sugar-iced vagina fairy cakes for a lesbian hen party – have earned her a loyal following.

Disclosing some of the bizarre requests she has received, Lynn, 49, of Aylesbury, said: “People do ask for all sorts of things and I’ve had quite a few far-out ones.”

Lynn’s humourous birthday cake (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “I get a lot of penis-cake requests for hen parties, a few boob-cake ones for 18th birthdays.

“It’s the kind of thing that actually a lot of people would quite like to have, but they are often too embarrassed to ask for.

“You have to be quite brave to ring up and ask for a cake that looks like a willy.”

Lynn with her sons Joseph, left, and Morgan, right (Collect/PA Real Life)

Lynn discovered her flair for creating amazing cake toppings when she took a Christmas job helping out in a local bakery when she was 21.

She ended up staying for 14 years – becoming an expert decorator, despite having no formal training and rarely eating cake herself.

Then in 2004, she started the Aylesbury Cake Company with her friend Susanne Rutter, 58, who she worked at the bakery with.

Lynn’s saucy birthday cake (Collect/PA Real Life)

Operating from a small premises above another bakery, business is booming – although the subject matter of their cakes would be more likely to give TV master baker Paul Hollywood a heart attack then to earn one of his famous handshakes.

Even Lynn -who has two sons, Joseph, 21, and Morgan, 17, with her husband, Harold, 51, a building materials merchandiser – admits she was taken aback when she was asked to make a cake showing a baby’s head, greased with strawberry jam, emerging from its mum’s nether regions, for a baby shower.

The mum-to-be was delighted with the graphic centrepiece to her celebrations – which featured other graphic imagery and explicit text and was ordered as a surprise by a friend – but her mother’s reaction was less enthusiastic.

Lynn at a family wedding in Spain, 2015 (Collect/PA Real Life)

“I think she was a little taken aback by it,” said Lynn, who charges roughly £50 per cake. “I did ask beforehand, ‘Are you sure this is all right?’ because it’s certainly not for everyone.

“I thought it was a bit much, but I didn’t mind doing it. There’s really nothing that can faze me, I’ve pretty much seen it all.”

Now a dab hand at creating some of the more risqué recipes, Lynn admits some of her crudest creations have made customers blush.

Lynn’s cake made for a wedding (Collect/PA Real Life)

“Once you have made one weird cake, you begin to get requests for more,” explained Lynn, who has even depicted bawdy sex on a cake.

“I don’t have any problem with doing them really. As long as I can physically recreate the design that the customer wants, I’ll do it.

“But I do sometimes feel a bit embarrassed for people who walk through our kitchen and see them.”

Lynn with her husband Harold (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “We’ve had a few people go, ‘Oh, that’s disgusting’ – but they still always want to get a picture of it anyway.”

With orders ranging from bare boobs for a bloke’s 21st birthday cake, to a hilarious delivery room scene, complete with woman in labour, dad-to-be on gas and air and a doctor, for a new mum, Lynn and Susanne’s creations are in huge demand.

Both women bake the actual cakes – usually genoese sponges – while Lynn is responsible for the decorating and Susanne provides the often x-rated wording overlaying the designs.

Lynn’s risque love heart cake (Collect/PA Real Life)

“Some people ask for pretty lurid sexual messages, or swear words,” said Lynn.

“I realise there are people who might find this offensive, but we also produce a lot of quirky, humourous scenes.

“The way I see it is that cake decorating is a dying art and I want to keep the tradition going as much as I can.

“If that means making a few risqué cakes, I don’t mind at all.”

