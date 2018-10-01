Couple in their 80s re-enact the moment they met as part of reminiscence therapy for Parkinson's

Rene and Ron, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, relive the moment they met on a train platform 57 years ago in a performance of Brief Encounter

Romance has never died for one octogenarian couple, who relived the golden moment when they first met over 50 years ago by reenacting scenes from the 1945 film Brief Encounter for an audience of OAPs at their care home.

Donning full Forties’ garb, former hoteliers Rene and Ron Mula, who met on the platform of south west London’s Streatham Hill Station in 1961, performed cameos from the iconic black-and-white movie, including the characters’ famous first encounter in the station waiting room.

Despite Ron, 81, now having Parkinson’s- a degenerative disorder of the central nervous system – Rene, 82, said it had been a “magical experience,” adding: “It was just the same as our own first brief encounter.”

She continued: “It was lovely being able to replicate that very first moment, from all those years ago again.

“The smoke on the platform, the old-fashioned clothes, the wooden panelling in the train – it brought all those memories flooding back.

“But it was tinged with sadness, too, as Ron isn’t well these days. He’s not the same healthy man he was back then.”

She added: “Still, he certainly did look very dapper in that beautiful suit.”

Like Alec and Laura, the two fictional lovers in Brief Encounter, Ron and Rene met at a train station.

Just demobbed from the army, Ron’s friend Nobby introduced him to Rene, then a florist, who was making her way to a Friday night party.

Invited along too, Ron took an instant shine to the pretty young woman but, believing she was out of his league, was thrilled when she later asked him for a dance.

“It was a dare really,” recalled Rene. “My friends pointed to a man standing in the corner of the room and dared me to dance with him. But, in fact, the man they had been pointing at wasn’t Ron – I’d picked him by mistake.”

It was a very happy accident, as they hit it off instantly, later that night driving over 50 miles to the East Sussex seaside town, Brighton in a Mini to catch the dawn rising over the pier.

“Love at first sight is a bit of a cliche,” said Rene. “Sometimes it rings true, though.”

Married two years later, with Ron then working as an engineer, they were able to buy their own home in Mitcham, south west London, and then later had two children, who Rene does not wish to name.

Growing tired of city life and wanting to raise their children in more rural surroundings, the family then relocated to Newquay in Cornwall, where they ran a small bed and breakfast and then a hotel.

Over time, it became a family business, with her son working as head chef and daughter managing the front desk, until Ron and Rene shut-up shop in 2000, so they could enjoy their retirement.

“We worked hard for years and even though we loved running the hotel, we wanted to do something different and enjoy ourselves a bit more,” said Rene.

A string of luxurious holidays soon followed, with the couple travelling all across Europe to make the most of their twilight years.

But their jet-setting lifestyle came to an abrupt halt when, in 2008, Ron was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease after experiencing problems with walking.

Weaker, but still able to play golf and bowls, Ron continued to live his life as normal, with Rene at his side to help.

Finally, when the disease – which affects the areas of the brain controlling movement – became more severe, meaning his legs would often seize up, making him fall, the couple made the heartbreaking decision for him to go into residential care.

“It was such a difficult decision, but I knew Ron would have to go into a care home to get the attention and support he needed,” said Rene.

Together they chose Anchor’s Kimberley Court care home in Newquay, where he moved to in March 2018.

“Having lived in the same house as someone for over half a century, it’s very strange suddenly to be living apart and I miss him very much,” said Rene, who lives a half an hour bus journey away.

She continued: “I visit Ron every day and, with my son and daughter, like to take him out in the car and go and sit in the garden.”

Visiting so often, Rene quickly became well-known to care home staff, who were touched by the couple’s stories about their romance.

The home’s manager, Michelle Wray, suggested they might like to perform scenes from Brief Encounter, to entertain other residents and also enable them to relive their own love story.

Despite never having acted before, they both agreed, obeying their mantra that “it’s never too late to try new things”.

A special ‘reminiscence space’ in the basement of the home, decked out with old-fashioned furniture and a train carriage from the 1940s, was used as the stage for their performance, in which they acted out four scenes from the romantic drama.

“It went very well,” said Rene, who rehearsed for several weeks prior to the performance. “No one forgot their lines and I think we both looked the part!”

She continued: “It was lovely to see Ron looking so pleased. It clearly had a big psychological impact on him. He was so happy he struggled to keep a straight face in some of the scenes.”

While he needed a walking frame for support, Ron’s mind was still razor sharp, as he performed his part, with Rene saying she saw “his old self again”.

“It was very enlightening because I never knew there was so much that went into making a production like that,” she explained. “It tired Ron a lot but he enjoyed it very much.”

Ron and Rene were performing as part of an initiative at the home, where residents are encouraged to visit the special ‘reminiscence space,’ to help enhance their lives by triggering treasured memories.

Cath Holmes, Anchor’s Service Improvement Manager, added: “Care homes can be very restricting places sometimes. Our reminiscence space and performances like these can be a great comfort to residents as it evokes memories of their long and eventful lives.

“It might seem unusual, but if it can make a person happy then why not do it?”

