Woman reveals why she paid £1500 for surgery to create dimples like Cheryl and Ariana Grande

Jo spent years poking her fingers in her face to see what dimples would look like.

Longing for cute dimples like singers Ariana Grande and Cheryl, an employment consultant who spent years poking her fingers into her cheeks to see how they would look has paid £1,500 to have them created surgically.

It took three attempts before Jo Martin, 49, from Mirfield, West Yorkshire, achieved the pronounced indents she desired using a procedure called a dimpleplasty, where a hole is made in the cheek and a stitch is pulled through.

But Jo, who has always been happy with her youthful skin and general look, said: “I wasn’t unhappy about my looks, I just wanted dimples.”

She continued: “I’m so pleased with how they look now and I think it has really softened my smile.

“I’ve had nothing but positive comments. People really notice that there is something different about my face. I think it’s money well spent.”

When two years ago, Jo came across the dimpleplasty procedure online, she immediately started looking into it.

She laughed: “I just think dimples are really sweet. They make a smile.

“I always wanted them and it always caught my eye when I saw other people with little dimples. I would look in the mirror and put my fingers in my face to create little dents.”

But having surgery was a big decision and not one Jo wanted to rush into.

She said: “I have never had surgery before. People do say I look young for my age, so I have never needed to, but this is something I just thought would look nice.

“I took a long time to think about it and researched before booking it at the Medical Arts for Cosmetic Surgery in London in April 2018.

“The surgeon there, Shailesh Vadodaria, has been doing these procedures for about a decade, so I felt like he was very experienced.”

“I got in touch with them and they were very nice and extremely helpful, so it felt like the right decision to go with them,” she added.

“I was getting married in May to my partner, who I do not wish to name, so I wanted to have it done before then.”

After having the 15-20 minute procedure under a local anaesthetic, Jo was home a few hours later, experiencing very slight pain and bruising.

But the dents did not stay in place, so, after consulting with the surgeon, she went through the procedure again.

She said: “It just hadn’t taken, which is nothing to do with the surgery. It just depends on the type of tissue and, obviously, each person is different.

“I had it down again about seven weeks later and it was really straight forward but, once more, the results weren’t quite perfect, so in the end, I went for a third time about seven weeks after that.”

She added: “It was third time lucky, because it turned out perfect. I have lovely little indents and both the surgeon and I are really happy.”

Now finally embracing her new smile, Jo has been showered with compliments.

She said: “Not everyone realises exactly what has changed but they tell me I look really well.”

She continued: “Some of my clients have even told me how nice my smile is. I know that some people might think it’s a waste of money but it was something I wanted and it has made me happier.”

Despite being happy with her looks, after such a positive outcome, Jo says she would now consider having more surgery in the future.

She said: “I’m turning 50 next year, but most people say I look much younger, so I don’t feel like I need anything else right now.”

“But I would absolutely consider having surgery in the future. I think that if my eyelids start to drop, I would have those lifted,” she added.

“The team at MACS were great and they really did make this so much easier. They were so kind and really worked around what I wanted so I would feel confident going back there.”

