Groom left his wedding day for three hours to be with his bride's love rival - this 31 stone pig

Parsnip has his belly tickled every night in front of Netflix with a toothbrush - whilst Joanna keeps her distance on a stool.

Trapped in a bizarre love triangle, a slender bride revealed how her handsome groom abandoned her for three hours on their wedding day to be with her 31 stone rival – an enormous pet pig.

Forced to sacrifice her honeymoon so her businessman beau, Lee Durkin, 37, could be at home to look after Parsnip, a Kunekune/Vietnamese Pot Bellied cross, senior lab technician Joanna, 37, said she will always be piggy in the middle between the two men in her life.

But, while Parsnip, who has his own 25 sq metre patch of garden at the couple’s suburban bungalow in Southport, Merseyside, adores Lee – who tickles his tummy with a toothbrush, as he lies watching Netflix in the living room every evening – he can be a swine to Joanna.

Joanna and Lee on their wedding day (PA Real Life/Sam Stenberg)

Lee, who sees himself as a ‘doting dad’ to Parsnip, said: “Parsnip doesn’t really like Joanna.

“To me, he is the cutest thing in the world, but he is a bit of a terror to everyone else.

“He has to be sedated by the vet because he can get a bit violent. He bites a bit you see, so getting Joanna near him is an issue, as he nips her.”

Lee added: “He’s ok with me because I have been with him since he was tiny, but for Joanna to get even slightly close to him we have to wait until he is asleep or eating his apple.”

Lee saved Parsnip’s bacon five years ago, when he split from the girlfriend who bought him the pig as a birthday gift in September 2012 – insisting that he had custody of the animal.

“Parsnip was always going to be mine,” Lee said. “He was a gift bought for me and I was always going to get custody of him.”

Joanna and Lee, who abandoned her for three hours on their wedding day to be with their pet pig (PA Real Life/Peter Byrne)

He continued: “A single dad to Parsnip, it was just the two of us, so looking after him became a little awkward, though.

“I’d come home in the early evening to feed him and we’d spend time together. Then I’d go back to work around 8pm until 3am, once he was in bed, to make up for the hours I’d missed.”

When Joanna met Lee in 2014, after they commented on the same Facebook post about a local running group, she even thought he was a butcher, because of the number of photos he posted of pigs on social media.

Parsnip in the paddling pool (Collect/PA Real Life)

He told her about Parsnip and when he introduced her after their second date, he made it clear it was a case of, “love me, love my pig.”

But their romance blossomed, despite Lee’s devotion to his porker, which sees him getting up at 7am to give Parsnip his breakfast of pig pellets, followed by a run in the garden, before leaving him in his patch of garden with a giant shed while he goes to work.

Returning home at 5.30pm, he bonds with his pet, then eating with Joanna at 6pm sharp , before plumping floor cushions beside his favourite chair for the pig and luring him into the house with a Hansel and Gretel-style trail of carrots or apples.

Lee tickling Parsnip’s belly with a toothbrush (Collect/PA Real Life)

Then it is time for a toothbrush tummy tickle, while he and his four trottered friend snuggle up watching box sets on his iPad.

And Lee, who has agreed with Joanna that they will never eat pork, out of love and respect for Parsnip, made no exception on their wedding day.

After tying the knot on March 10 this year at Southport’s Holy Trinity Church – where Lee wore a bright pink suit and had photos of Parsnip on each table at the reception – he took an early cut to fulfil his fatherly duties.

31 stone Parsnip (PA Real Life/Peter Byrne)

He said: “I left at 5.15pm to go and feed Parsnip and spend a few hours with him, to keep him company.

“Joanna understands Parsnip comes first, so she didn’t blink an eye. She knows if someone came into the house brandishing a knife, I would jump in front of Parsnip first.”

Still, Joanna, who agreed for them to spend their wedding night at home, so Parsnip – named by Lee’s ex – was not alone and could be fed the following morning, insists that Lee is her perfect man.

Parsnip (Collect/PA Real Life)

Reflecting on the early days of their romance, she said: “I’d never known of anyone with a pet pig before.

“But I saw then how much Lee adored Parsnip, which made my heart melt. I could see how caring and loving Lee was, and how important Parsnip was to him.”

Playing second fiddle to the pig is not a problem to Joanna, who even forgave her groom for abandoning her on her wedding day.

Parsnip in a photo frame at the wedding (PA Real Life/Sam Stenberg)

She laughed: “Everything we do is for Parsnip, I knew this would be the case when I got together with Lee and it’s not a problem.

“Our wedding night was like any other night to Parsnip, and he needed the food and the company.

“He’d spent all day on his own, so there was never any question that Lee would leave for a while.”

Joanna on her stool knitting at a safe distance, until Parsnip falls asleep (PA Real Life/Peter Byrne)

Joanna added: “We don’t feel like we are sacrificing anything for Parsnip. We are happy if Parsnip is happy, and we love our life as a family.”

But while Joanna’s tolerance of the porker is admirable, having a rival for Lee’s affection sits less happily with Parsnip.

And while her husband enjoys his nightly love-ins with his pig, she perches on a stool, knitting, at a safe distance, until he falls asleep.

Parsnip and Lee (PA Real Life/Peter Byrne)

“I’m not glued to the stool, but I like to stay there until Parsnip is asleep, then I will get on cushions with the two of them and we will all snuggle up,” she said.

“I know deep down that Parsnip loves me really, and I love him, but he is totally different with me when Lee is around and can be very naughty.

“I’d like to get closer to him, if he’d let me, but I do think he knows I’m his mum.

“I don’t think he likes to see me in the house, though. It was his house first, he lives here with Lee and I was the one who moved in, so he needs time to get used to me.”

Lee relaxing outside with Parsnip (Collect/PA Real Life)

Joanna added: “But Parsnip is Lee’s world and I knew what I was getting myself into when I married him.”

Lee’s loyalty to Parsnip, who is expected to live until he is 10, even means the couple have never been able to take holidays – not even a honeymoon – together.

He said: “We can’t go on holiday because no one could look after him. There aren’t any pig kennels you can drop him off at, and travelling with him anywhere is illegal unless we have a have a licence, as he counts as livestock.”

Parsnip and Lee in the kitchen with Joanna on her stool (PA Real Life/Peter Byrne)

Lee added: “But holidays are just a week here and there, while Parsnip gives me joy all year round and I’m sure Joanna understands – she must do, as she still married me.”

The couple have also supported pig sanctuary Pigs Inn Heaven, based in Littleborough, Rochdale, which rescues so-called ‘micro-pigs’ and terrapin turtles.

For more information, visit www.piginnheaven.co.uk

