Woman has touching tattoo made from the ashes of her mum, dad and brother inked onto her chest

Ceinwen took her relatives' ashes into a tattoo studio to have her family with her forever.

Orphaned when her dad, Hugh Naish, 71, died from lung cancer in April, despite being happily married with a wonderful daughter, credit controller Ceinwen Winrow, 46, felt totally lost.

Then, earlier this month, Ceinwen, of Quedgeley, Gloucestershire, had a lightbulb moment, saying: “I remembered that my parents lived near a studio, which specialised in ‘cremation tattoos.'”

Ceinwen showing her tattoo off, with her brother Bryn’s photo behind (PA Real Life/Collect)

She continued: “I put some of each of their ashes together in a bottle and took them in there.

“The tattooist mixed them with ink and etched the words, ‘your wings were ready, but my heart was not,’ on to my chest, with a feather and three birds, one for each of them.

“I’d seen the words on a Facebook post and thought they were perfect for how I was feeling. Now I feel like my family are with me all the time and in my heart.”

Brother Bryn in the Navy (PA Real Life/Collect)

South African born Ceinwen’s family of four was always tight knit.

So, when her brother, Bryn Naish, moved to the UK in 2000, after serving in the South African Navy, Ceinwen and her parents followed.

She recalled: “We were a very close family, unbelievably close. My brother was like my best friend, even though we were very different characters. He moved to the UK in 2000 and me and my parents followed a year later, because we couldn’t stand to be apart.”

Ceinwen’s late mum Geraldine (PA Real Life/Collect)

It came as a complete and earth shattering shock when, on November 21, 2005, her parents discovered that Bryn, who was just 35, had taken his own life, when he was away in America.

“It was devastating when we lost Bryn, my only sibling. None of us has any idea he was depressed, so we had an enormous feeling of guilt as well as heartbreak.

“I have a gorgeous daughter, Rhiannon, who is now 17, and, if it hadn’t been for her and the amount of grief I would have caused her and everyone else I loved, I’d have considered taking my own life, too, as I felt so lost and heartbroken.”

Ceinwen and husband Ian (PA Real Life/Collect)

She added: “My poor mum was broken as well and changed beyond recognition. She kept Bryn’s ashes in the house, guarding them with her life.”

Ceinwen, who is now married to accountant Ian Winrow, 53, after splitting from Rhiannon’s dad before she was born, was dealt another blow when her beloved mum, Geraldine Naish, 68, died suddenly in April 2015, from the lung condition, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

“I knew she had been sick in the past, but from getting a call from my dad saying she was unwell to him telling me she had died took just 15 minutes,” Ceinwen recalled.”

Ceinwen’s brother Bryn (PA Real Life/Collect)

She continued: “After her funeral, my dad had my mum and Bryn’s ashes at home with him in Gloucester.

“We had already scattered some of Bryn’s in South Africa and planned to do the same with some of Mum’s, as she said she never wanted to be buried in this country.”

Finally, when her dad died in April, leaving her an orphan, despite being middle aged and with a family of her own, Ceinwen felt so alone she needed something to feel like her loved ones were still close.

Bryn and Ceinwen (PA Real Life/Collect)

Remembering that her parents’ home was five minutes from Gods of Ink, Gloucester, she decided to mix their ashes with Bryn’s and have them inked just above her heart.

She said: “Having the tattoo done was really therapeutic – I love it.

“When I lost my dad, I had a burning feeling that I wanted to get something done for all of us.

“I couldn’t believe how lonely it was, being an orphan, and the tattoo has really helped.”

Ceinwen and dad Hugh (PA Real Life/Collect)

Taking 40 minutes and costing £100 to complete, Ceinwen feels it was worth every penny and every second of pain.

“My friends say I seem so much happier now, and I honestly feel that is because I have my family with me, in my tattoo,” she said.

“It’s so comforting to have this.”





© Press Association 2018