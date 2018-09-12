Company director who was told her birthmark looked 'like poo' finally embraces it with a tattoo

Sammy decided to frame the brown blemish with an inking - and now feels more confident than ever.

A company director who hid her birthmark for decades, after being told it looked like a pile of POO, has finally embraced it – enhancing it with a tattoo.

Sammy Law, 47, started covering-up the 10cm by 10cm blemish at the top of her left arm in her early teens, even wearing a cardigan over a bikini on holiday and never wearing short sleeves.

But, after having a border of ‘sunshine’ tattooed around the brown blemish, Sammy, of Black Notley, near Braintree, Essex, feels confident to show it off, saying: “This birthmark took over my life. I covered it up, as I couldn’t stand people staring.”

Sammy proudly showing her birthmark tattoo (PA Real Life/Collect)

She added: “Now the tattoo is so beautiful, I forget about the birthmark at the centre.”

Sammy, who runs a TV aerial business with her husband, Chris Law, 49, said her birthmark only became an issue when she reached her teens.

“I was born with it and, as a child, my dad told me it was what made me beautiful, which I really believed,” she continued.

Sammy’s tattoo (PA Real Life/Naked Truth Tattoo)

Sammy added: “But when I got into my teens, I noticed people staring at me and whispering, which made me start to feel like there was something wrong with me.”

Worse was to come when Sammy started modelling, aged 14, incurring the wrath of jealous bullies.

Sammy said: “I was in a fashion show and I felt like all eyes were on my arm. I started to feel really uncomfortable with how I looked. On the afternoon of the fashion show, one girl came up to me and said, ‘Why are you even here? You look like you have poo on your arm.’ I was devastated and my confidence was crushed. Suddenly, I felt like my birthmark was so ugly and needed to be covered up.”

Sammy would cover up her birthmark with a cardigan, pictured with husband Chris (PA Real Life/Collect)

From that moment on, Sammy did everything she could to hide the mark.

She met her husband when she was 13, but still took time to let him see her mark.

Even on their wedding day, on May 2, 1992, Sammy wore a long-sleeved frock, instead of an off-the-shoulder bridal gown, so she could hide her birthmark.

On holidays, she wore a shrug-style cardigan if she was in front of other people, apart from her close family.

“If we were at the villa, over time, I would feel comfortable with a bare arm,” she said. “But if we were at a resort or at the beach, I would wear the shrug the whole time. Even swimming in the sea, I would go in up to my hips in the shrug, but no further. My birthmark took over my life.”

Sammy was so ashamed that she covered up her birthmark with a cardigan, pictured with husband Chris (PA Real Life/Collect)

Finally, in June this year, Sammy had a lightbulb moment.

She recalled: “I woke up one morning and thought to myself, ‘I need to do something about this.’

“I’ve already got a few tattoos on my hands, so the idea of having another one didn’t scare me and I thought it would be a great way to finally put my demons to rest.”

Sammy would cover up her birthmark (PA Real Life/Collect)

Contacting Maxine Bird, at Naked Truth Tattoo in Bocking, near Braintree, Essex, the pair discussed options for enhancing Sammy’s birthmark.

“We came up with the idea of sunshine, like kids draw, to go around the

birthmark,” she said.

“After the two hour session to get the £120 inking done, I couldn’t stop smiling. I feel so much more comfortable and confident with myself.”

Sammy proudly showing her birthmark tattoo (PA Real Life/Collect)

Just three weeks after having her tattoo, Sammy went to Las Vegas, USA, with her family and finally wore the off-the-shoulder dresses she has always dreamed of.

She said: “Before I got the tattoo done I wouldn’t even answer the door to the postman without my arms covered. But now I feel so confident and free.”

© Press Association 2018