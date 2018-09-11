Mum defends taking her eight-year-old son out hunting

Ashley Murphy said that shooting has taught her boy to respect animals - and that he doesn't need modern technology for entertainment.

A mum who believes hunting is a marvellous hobby to encourage ” family bonding” has told how her eight-year-old son is already a budding marksman – with four kills under his belt.

Since firing a gun for the first time last month, dental assistant Ashley Murphy, 31, of Burnsville, North Carolina, USA, is now hooked on hunting and loves going shooting with her husband Brandon Murphy, 33, and their boy, Bryson.

Proud that Bryson is not relying on computers and social media for entertainment, Ashley said: “Brandon took him on his first hunting trip last year. It’s something he’s wanted to do and share with him since he was born. It’s great father and son bonding time.”

She added: “I’ve been out with them, too, and the memories made out in the field are priceless.

“Hunting provides a great lesson in conservation and being self-sufficient. It teaches children what it takes to be a good steward of the land and how to respect what we have. As a family, it means we don’t need phones and iPads to have a great time.”

Despite growing up around hunting – with both her father and grandfather being keen on shooting – Ashley had no interest herself until she met Brandon, who owns a hunting broker business.

She continued: “We’ve been married 11 years and dated for four before that, so we’ve been together 15 years in total. We met in high school and the very first night he called, he harvested a deer, so he told me I was good luck.”

Gradually, Ashley became more and more involved in hunting, helping Brandon hang stags and learning more about wildlife.

“When I learned how hunting was helping stop world hunger because the food can be donated to people in need, and about all the organisations doing that, I couldn’t help but get involved,” she said.

But she only fired a gun for the first time last month, during a family expedition to South Africa.

Recalling her first kill, she said: “I harvested a black spring buck that we’d hunted for a day-and-a-half.

“We walked miles over the rough terrain. I remember spotting him through the scope, trying to focus, aim and follow through with my shot like my husband had taught me.

She continued: “I closed my eyes and didn’t see the buck go down, so wasn’t sure if it hit. Then Brandon told me, ‘Great shot.’ As well as feeding ourselves with the meat we harvested, we were able to feed several villagers, too.

“On the trip, we harvested four bucks in total, so we’re going to display them together at home.”

Now a convert to hunting, Ashley loves being outdoors and also enjoys hiking, fishing and shooting a bow.

But, she said being female means some male hunters assume she will not be strong enough to complete a shot.

“They are wrong – I feel like I can do anything a man can do,” she said.

His business means Brandon goes hunting all year round, all over the world – heading off to Canada to track bear and mountain lions and Argentina for dangerous game.

Bryson goes on as many local trips as he can with his dad, and Ashley joins them whenever she is not working. At the start of each trip, the pair will talk to their son about where they are going and the animals they will be seeking out.

“When we arrive in camp, we check the equipment and go over gun safety,” she said. “We make sure Bryson is comfortable being around a firearm too. Hunting has taught him so much about gun safety and knowledge and how to respect them.

“We then go over our plan of how to pursue the animals, talking about situational awareness and how to respect the wildlife.”

Sometimes, when night sets in, Ashley said younger hunters can get scared.

But the amount of time Bryson has spent in the woods has helped him to feel more comfortable and to recognise the various cries of different animals.

Her experience of hunting as a great way to bond with her family has made Ashley leap to its defence when the hobby attracts harsh criticism.

“It’s not just about killing animals. It’s so much more than that,” she said. “It teaches you about animals, their habits and how nature weeds out the weak.

“Some hunters give the rest of us a bad name. There are those out there who will shoot anything that moves, no matter what it is, but that isn’t true hunting. We hunt for food and respect our land and animals.

“We don’t just do it for the fun of it. We’ll put the taxidermied animal on the wall, because it’s beautiful and the meat in the freezer. We also make sure we take animals that’ve lived long, happy lives.”

Ashley, who has set up an Instagram dedicated to her love of the outdoors, also keenly defends her decision to take Bryson hunting with her and Brandon.

She continued: “We understand hunting isn’t for everyone, but we try to show that we are helping by sending kids to bed with full bellies and donating our harvests to others.

“All the stories Bryson has learned around the campfire have turned him into a well-rounded young man, who is learning to respect nature and appreciate life.”

