Man who met his girlfriend on Friday the 13th tests his luck with surprise skydive proposal

Matej and Anastasiia wanted to prove the myth about the superstitious date was wrong.

After meeting on Friday the 13th, a couple of high fliers told how it became the luckiest day on their calendar – when they sealed their love on the superstitious date with a skydive proposal.

Computer programmer Matej Navara, 26, met opera singer Anatasiia Golovina, 25, on Friday 13 May, 2016, going on to celebrate every subsequent Friday the 13th with meals out, or exciting pursuits like go- karting.

Then, Matej, of New Malden, south west London, made the last of the auspicious dates in 2018, on Friday 13 July, extra-special, by asking Anatasiia to marry him, saying: “The skydive was a huge surprise.”

Matej and Anastasiia at her gradation (Collect/PA Real Life)

He added: “I’d been trying to make her think that I didn’t want to get married any time soon, but really, I’d been planning this for months.

“I didn’t even tell her where we were going on the day and, when she landed, full of adrenaline, I was down on one knee with a diamond encrusted engagement ring. Luckily, she said yes.”

Matej was first introduced to Anatasiia after seeing her sing on Friday May 13 2016.

He explained: “My friends were going to a Czech opera and I was interested, as I was born there. Anatasiia was performing as she is a singer and afterwards a group of us all went for drinks.

“We hit it off really quickly and stayed in touch. Within a few weeks, we were a couple. She lived a few minutes away from my work in Shoreditch, east London, so some of our friends joked it was a relationship of convenience, but it was much more than that.”

Although the couple knew the date they met was considered unlucky, they celebrated it every month – to prove it was just a myth.

Matej and Anastasiia at home in London (Collect/PA Real Life)

“We didn’t do anything very fancy – just a nice date or a day out. We loved spending time together,” Matej said.

And when he started to think about proposing, he knew there was only one date he wanted to do it.

He said: “I knew that July 13 was the last Friday the 13th in 2018, so I wanted it to be then. I just had to think about how do it.”

Matej and Anastasiia (Collect/PA Real Life)

He continued: “A friend, who is going to be one of my best men, had recently been skydiving and we were talking about it, when we had a lightbulb moment. Proposing after a skydive would be perfect – although I knew I was really testing my luck on an unlucky day!

“I contacted a skydiving centre called GoSkydive and asked them if they could help. They were very accommodating and told me the best and safest way to do it.”

With the date set, Matej continued to play his cards close to his chest.

Matej and Anastasiia before the jump (GoSkydive/PA Real Life)

He laughed: “I drove out to Sailsbury and I think she reckoned we were going horse-riding, because it was in the countryside. I think she was a bit nervous when we pulled up and she realised it was a skydive, but, luckily, she agreed to give it a go.”

Matej slipped the ring to staff before joining a group of people, ready to take the plunge.

“The staff advised handing the ring over before the jump, because of the risk of dropping it. I would never have found it again if that happened,” he laughed.

Matej and Anastasiia on the plane (GoSkydive/PA Real Life)

Matej made the 10,000 ft jump from a propeller plane first, landing on the ground and retrieving the ring, before preparing by getting down on one knee.

With Anatasiia landing just minutes later, she got to her feet to find her boyfriend was still on the ground – on one knee, ring in hand.

Bursting into tears, she immediately said yes.

Matej skydiving (GoSkydive/PA Real Life)

“It was the perfect moment,” Matej said. “It all went how I wanted and she was very emotional.

“We had the perfect Friday the 13th and we’re going to keep celebrating them, even after the wedding.”

When Anastasiia first realised her boyfriend had booked for them to go skydiving, she was terrified.

The ring (GoSkydive/PA Real Life)

She said: “We pulled up and I saw the signs and I was thinking, ‘I am going to die today’. I had said I wanted to try skydiving, but I thought I would have time to prepare. Friday the 13th is our day, but it’s also known as the Devil’s day, so I was pretty scared.

“I agreed to do it though and actually not having any time to prepare was probably a good thing in the end, because I didn’t overthink it.”

She had a far nicer surprise when Matej proposed.

The couple celebrating (GoSkydive/PA Real Life)

“I cried like a baby,” she confessed. “I thought he didn’t want to get married just yet.

“He’d been telling me, ‘Maybe in five years,’ but that turned out to be a trick. It worked because I have never been so surprised in my life.”

With their feet firmly back on the ground, the pair broke the news to their friends and family and have already started planning their big day next September.

Matej and Anastasiia enjoy travelling together(Collect/PA Real Life)

Anastasiia said: “Planning the wedding has been really fun. I know Matej put a lot of effort into the proposal, so at least we are able to plan the next part together. We’re really excited.”

© Press Association 2018