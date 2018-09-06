Glam grandma tells how strangers mistake her daughters for her sisters DESPITE their 25 year age gap

Cindy Fernandez's youthful looks mean people assume she is in her 20s - when actually, she's 45.

A super-glamorous grandmother has revealed how strangers think she and her daughters are sisters – assuming she is in her 20s, when she is really 45.

With her long, luscious locks and figure-hugging outfits, people also think Cindy Fernandez is her three-year-old granddaughter Avery’s mum.

Cindy, of Houston, Texas, USA, who has been married to her husband, Miguel, 49, for 27 years, said: “I don’t want to just let myself go. On one hand, I’d rather not age, but I also know every year is a blessing.”

Cindy and her husband of 27 years, Miguel (PA Real Life/Collect)

She added: “But while a lot of young grandmothers don’t like being called a grandma, I love it.

“To me, being a grandma is a privilege, so I am happy for Avery to use that word.”

Although Cindy tries to ignore them and remains determined not to change, she admits that her head-turning looks have been known to attract some negative comments.

Strangers mistake Cindy for being in her late 20s, when actually, she’s 45 (PA Real Life/Collect)

She continued: “People can be cruel and call me materialistic or vain. It’s almost like we never left school. You’d hope people would mature as they age but mean girls will always follow you throughout life.

“I’ve had people give me very back-handed compliments, like, ‘Underneath all that makeup is a good person.’ I don’t understand what makeup has to do with it. I post plenty of bare-faced pictures, too, but I feel better in myself to be glammed up.

“I try not to listen to the negativity. I do this for myself, not other people and if I’m not hurting anyone, then why not? I don’t want to just give in to ageing.”

(L-R) Cindy, Michelle and Kassandra (PA Real Life/Collect)

Growing up, Cindy, who has two daughters, Kassandra, 25, and Michelle, 24, always wanted to be a young mother.

She explained: “My own mum, who passed away nine years ago, had me at 45.

“Being an older mum meant she couldn’t do an awful lot with me. There were limitations to her running around, coming to sporting events and so on.”

Cindy and Avery (PA Real Life/Collect)

She added: “She was fantastic and very involved when I had children of my own, but I knew I wanted to be young enough to still be active with my kids and grandkids.”

So, aged 20, Cindy had her eldest girl, Kassandra, followed by Michelle just 11 months later.

And, even though her life was hectic, juggling bringing up two babies at the same time, by being organised and doing things like choosing her daughters’ clothes the night before, she always found time to look glamorous.

Getting up at around 5am, when her husband went out to work, helped her to make sure there was time for the morning to run smoothly – as well as giving her the chance to get ready.

“People would ask me how I maintained myself, as I’d always make sure I dressed up, put some makeup on and looked alive,” she said.

“It is hard and, of course, there’s nothing wrong with having your hair in a bun and wearing sweatpants. But I felt it was important to still be me, and realise that it didn’t need to be the end now I was a mother.”

(L-R) Cindy, Kassandra and Michelle (PA Real Life/Collect)

She added: “I’d get people saying, ‘Don’t you ever just want a lazy day?’ But one day I won’t be able to look like this and age will catch up with me, so why not enjoy it and do the best with what I have now?”

A trained beautician, makeup and cosmetics are second nature to Cindy, who loves experimenting with different looks.

For the past four years, she has had Botox injections every six to eight months, to give her age-defying appearance a helping hand.

Cindy said people think she is her granddaughter’s mum (PA Real Life/Collect)

“I don’t believe in drastically altering your appearance, but I’m all for enhancing what God gave you,” she said.

“I want to look natural, so I don’t have Botox for the sake of it – only when I need it.

“We don’t have much in the way of resources to fight the hands of time, so why not use what we can?”

Cindy (PA Real Life/Collect)

Mostly, Cindy says strangers think she is in her late 20s or early 30s, often assuming her daughters are her sisters.

She laughed: “I think they’d rather I dressed like a stereotypical grandmother.

“When I was a teenager, I always looked older, so when people first started telling me the opposite, I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t see what they saw. Me looking young is a double-edged sword for my children, though. In school, their guy friends would tease them, so I imagine they soon grew tired of it.”

Cindy and Miguel (PA Real Life/Collect)

She continued: “They tell me they are proud of me, but being a young grandma means they do face awkward questions. They tell me they just want me to look like a normal grandmother, but I say to them that I’m very sorry, but this is me.

“I don’t want to be put into a mould that doesn’t fit me.”

Now, with Kassandra heavily pregnant, Cindy is looking forward to becoming a grandmother for the second time.

Cindy and her granddaughter Avery (PA Real Life/Collect)

But, while she cherishes her role – thoroughly enjoying her regular days out with Avery, when she is often mistaken for the toddler’s mother – she does not think she will be switching to a more conservative look any time soon.

She said: “I have always been a great believer in ‘each to their own.’ Some women prefer to age naturally with no help, and if that’s what makes them happy, that’s great – but looking like this is what makes me happy.”





© Press Association 2018