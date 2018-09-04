Mum-of-two gives up teaching to turn placentas into smoothies and even face cream

Leah even makes artwork from the placenta before she transforms it into products.

A mum-of-two has revealed how she swapped teaching for an alternative career in health and wellbeing – charging up to £140 per product, for turning women’s placentas into everything from smoothies to face cream.

Leah Phillips, who launched the Placenta Tree in 2016, after her friend helped make her placenta into a powder following her eldest son Chris’ birth two years earlier, trained through Placenta UK and Independent Placenta Encapsulation Network to become a placenta specialist.

Inspired by the positive effect of taking placenta pills after having Chris, four, Leah, 29, of Woodford Halse, Northants., whose husband, Murray, 32, works for Jaguar Land Rover, said: “I saw so many benefits.”

Leah with her son Toby (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “I felt really well and my milk came in quickly. With my second child, Toby, now two, I had a retained placenta – where the placenta does not fall away after childbirth and requires medical intervention. For some people it’s still possible but because we were rushed to threate, we weren’t able to get it cooled down quick enough.

“I didn’t bounce back as quickly after my second birth, partly because I had two children to look after, rather than one, but I also think it was because I didn’t get to use my placenta.

“Placenta encapsulation is a really interesting business to be in.”

A placenta print (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “With celebrities like Coleen Rooney and Rochelle Humes posting about having their placenta encapsulated, it’s become more popular in recent years, but there needs to be more awareness about what you can do with it.”

To learn about how to make smoothies, pills and face cream from a placenta, Leah did an online course and a one-day training course.

Now she makes a range of products including capsules, created from ground up placenta; smoothies, made with whole pieces and creams and balms, made with oil created from the organ.

A placenta keepsake (Collect/PA Real Life)

Leah, who gave up her job as an early years teacher when Chris was born, said: “Every mum wants different things, so I like to offer a range of products. I think quite a lot of people know about the capsules but aren’t aware that there are other ways to benefit.

“Putting placenta balm or cream on your skin can really make it glow and it can be used on mum and baby.”

Leah works with mums, who she recruits through social media and word of mouth, throughout the year, usually booking them in before they give birth.

Leah was inspired to set-up her own business after she had her own placenta encapsulated (Collect/PA Real Life)

She provides a ‘cooling kit,’ consisting of an airtight box, resealable bag and labels, to allow new parents to keep the placenta chilled when the baby arrives.

Then, as the due date approaches, she will be on call to collect the organ, hopefully on the day of the birth, to ensure it is as fresh as possible – usually picking it up from the hospital or from the mum’s home, if she has a home birth.

In her kitchen, Leah starts to work on the organ, first making a print of it and working the umbilical cord into a heart shape, or the word ‘love,’ before drying it, to create a special keepsake.

Placenta balm and cream (Collect/PA Real Life)

She explained: “I either rinse and steam the placenta, before slicing into strips and placing it in a dehydrator, or for raw placenta tablets, I skip the steaming step. Once it is dehydrated, I can finely ground it and put it in capsules.

“If a new mum wants a smoothie, I take some strips of the placenta and blend it with fruit of their choice. Some want an essence or tincture, which is a bit like rescue remedy made from placenta. For that, I need to soak it in water or vodka and pour that into a little bottle. It can be added to water to get the benefits.

“Things like balms and cream are also becoming more popular. They are made from concentrated placenta oil, mixed with a base cream. It can be great to rub on mum’s skin or even all over baby. The nutrients help to repair the skin and leave it feeling soft.”

Leah working with the placenta (Collect/PA Real Life)

Leah added: “I work really hard to produce exactly what the mum wants as safely as possible. I am one of a few placenta specialists to also hold a five-star food hygiene certificate, where my kitchen is inspected by environmental health like in a restaurant.”

It can take a whole day to complete the process and Leah charges £140 for encapsulation, £25 for A smoothie, £35 for an essence or tincture and the cream or balms cost £30.

Now booking in three to four customers a month, Leah says she has had lots of positive reaction.

The ground placenta being made into pills (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “I know that some people are sceptical about the benefits of using your placenta, but it’s a rich source of Iron, cortisone, oxytocin vitamins E and B6 and stem cells.

“I have lots of customers who tell me that placenta products have really helped them to deal with the baby blues, with getting their milk in and just generally with getting back to normal quickly.

“I’ve never had anyone who has tried it say anything negative to me.”

Placenta tincture and essence (Collect/PA Real Life)

“Some people are a bit taken aback when I tell them what I do, but once I talk through it and explain why, they are really interested,” she added:

For more information, visit www.placentatree.co.uk





© Press Association 2018