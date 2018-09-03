Mum matches wardrobes with her 10-year-old virtually every day - hand-making replicas of her clothes

Yesenia Medina loves 'twinning' wardrobes with her girl Kiki - and sometimes, her infant son joins in too.

A make-up artist has told how people do a double take when they see her out with her 10-year-old daughter – as she is dressed identically as a mini-me of her mum.

When Yesenia Medina, 39 – who delights her followers by filling her Instagram with snaps of her posing with pint-sized fashionista Monique, known as Kiki – cannot buy twin outfits, she makes them herself.

But first, each time she buys herself an outfit, the mum-of-two, from La Puente, California, USA, scours the shops for an identical kiddies’ version for Kiki, saying: “I don’t even know how much I’ve spent over the years.”

Yesenia, Misael and Kiki (PA Real Life/Collect)

She added: “It must be in the thousands, but I’ve made about 20 of Kiki’s outfits myself, which has made things cheaper.”

Sometimes, her infant son Misael, one, joins in with the dressing-up.

“We all have quite big wardrobes,” Yesenia continued. “If we’ve already worn an outfit and posted a picture on Instagram, we probably won’t wear it much again.”

Yesenia and Kiki (PA Real Life/Collect)

She added: “We clean out our closets every six months or so and donate old clothes to charity, or give them to the children’s cousins. Everyone fights over Kiki’s clothes as they’re so nice.”

Always interested in fashion and beauty, Yesenia was delighted when she discovered she was expecting a little girl with her husband, who she does not wish to name.

When Kiki was around one, the proud mum began to colour co-ordinate their outfits, but soon progressed to matching their clothes – a trend known as ‘twinning,’ which has attracted celebrity fans including Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian.

Yesenia, pictured here with her little girl Kiki (PA Real Life/Collect)

“We do a lot of shopping online, or in regular high street stores like Target and Forever 21. I’ve been very lucky to be able to find good matches,” said Yesenia.

“If I can’t find it, I’ll make it. I get material from a local craft store then get to work.

“I’m a completely self-taught dressmaker, and now it only takes about a day to make an outfit. I would never put Kiki in anything age inappropriate, but luckily we have similar styles anyway. We’re both very girly, although she is edgier.”

Yesenia and her daughter Kiki and son Misael (PA Real Life/Collect)

Recently hired as a fit model – a person who test drives clothes behind the scenes for designers – Kiki shares her mum’s love of fashion and delights in their matching wardrobes.

Yesenia continued: “She’ll say to me, ‘Mum, what are we wearing today?’ As long as she’s happy doing this, I’ll carry on.

“I try to match with my son, too – although more with colours than exact pieces.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 19, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

And now, with her husband acting as their official photographer, the twinning has become a family affair, with him regularly snapping their pictures for her Instagram.

Yesenia, who also runs a craft and party planning business, laughed: “It’s not easy to take the perfect shot with two little ones.

“It can sometimes take around 20 minutes to get a decent picture. Someone will always be fussing, or not looking the right way.”

Yesenia and her daughter Kiki in matching glam dresses (PA Real Life/Collect)

Thankfully, Yesenia has never received any negative comments and insists that twinning with her daughter is a fun way of creating happy memories, allowing them to bond over their shared love of fashion.

She continued: “With the Instagram, all the pictures are in one place, so it’ll be lovely for Kiki to look back when she’s older and see how cute we were, and how alike we dressed.

“As she grows up, we match a little less. Now we do it around three or four times a week, but she loves our look.”

Yesenia and her daughter Kiki on a day out in matching outfits (PA Real Life/Collect)

She added: “She’s started to show an interest in making clothes too.

“She always asks if she can help, and I’d love her to take up the hobby, but it’s important she finishes her schooling too.”





