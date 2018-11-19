Passengers voice FURY over fines caused by Ryanair's website crashing

Jetsetters took to social media to vent their fury with the budget airline on Monday night when they could not access its website for hours.

Furious passengers blasted budget airline Ryanair for slapping them with £55 fees for not being able to check-in online after its website crashed.

Jetsetters took to social media to vent their anger with the budget airline on Monday night when they could not access its website for hours.

Some were left fuming when they could not book flights, but others barraged the airline with complaints that they had been handed late fees for not checking-in in advance.

One user @TotallydubbedHD said he was handed a bill for an extra £110 for late check-ins on two £46 return flights.

Ryanair has come under fire for charging passengers for not checking-in online when customers claim its website crashed (Peter Byrne/PA)

The YouTube technology reviewer and blogger tweeted at about 5.20pm that the firm’s customer service refused to acknowledge the website was down.

He added: “Was charged £55/pp (on a @Ryanair flight that cost £46/pp return).

“Customer service, both online and on the phone, refused to acknowledge the website being down and/or having the ability to check in online.”

Another user @HeatherMatthews said she was also hit with a £55 fine at Liverpool for not being able to check in online.

She added: “Charged £55 fee at Liverpool airport due to not being able to check in because Ryanair website was down.

“Tried to use the online complaint form and this is showing an error message too. What do I do? @Ryanair.”

Charged £55 fee at Liverpool airport due to not being able to check in because Ryanair website was down. Tried to use the online complaint form and this is showing an error message too. What do I do? @Ryanair — Heather Matthews (@HeatherMathewss) November 19, 2018

Other users questioned whether Ryanair would charge people the fine even though its website and app were not working.

@dorianlj10 said: “@Ryanair Any chance of you sorting out your website and app? Surely you can’t be charging a check in fee tomorrow!”

But some users said they would not be paying any fines. @RyanRolph_Tryka said: “@Ryanair great work, £55 fee for not checking in online… website crashes, app down and no way to check-in… safe to say i WILL NOT be paying upon check-in tomorrow if you try and charge me for it!!”

@Ryanair great work, £55 fee for not checking in online… website crashes, app down and no way to check-in… safe to say i WILL NOT be paying upon check-in tomorrow if you try and charge me for it!! — Ryan (@RyanRolph_Tryka) November 19, 2018

The budget airline told the Press Association at about 9pm that its website was working normally, following a “brief” server issue.

A spokesman added: “The website is working normally. There was a brief server issue earlier this evening which was quickly resolved.”

But when the PA checked the site it was still saying the site was “down for maintenance”, and it was still not working at 10.20pm.





© Press Association 2018