Ireland's deputy premier travels to Brussels for discussions over Brexit

19th Nov 18 | News

Simon Coveney and Helen McEntee are in Brussels on Monday for a meeting of the EU's General Affairs Council.

Simon Coveney

Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Coveney is set to take part in discussions in Brussels over the UK’s draft withdrawal agreement.

Irish Minister of State for European Affairs, Helen McEntee, is also travelling for meetings with their counterparts at the General Affairs Council.

Mr Coveney described the draft accord as a “positive development”.

“After months of negotiations, we are pleased to be in a position to discuss the finalised Withdrawal Agreement and outline of the Joint Political Declaration with our EU partners,” he said.

“This is a positive development, albeit against the backdrop of our shared regret that the UK is leaving the EU.”

Mr Coveney paid tribute to EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and his team for their “deep understanding of the unique nature of the Irish issues”.

“The Commission team has found innovative and practical solutions to complex problems and Ireland is extremely grateful for their commitment all through what has been a difficult process,” he added.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

HSE issues URGENT warning following outbreak of HIGHLY contagious disease

Good time to take step back from Kingsman, says Taron Egerton
Good time to take step back from Kingsman, says Taron Egerton

15 great gifts for all the wonder-women in your life
15 great gifts for all the wonder-women in your life

[PIC] Lidl Ireland issue URGENT recall due to INCORRECT use-by dates

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ratings boost for Strictly during Blackpool week

Ratings boost for Strictly during Blackpool week
As the I'm A Celeb stars enter the camp - 8 ways to make new friends

As the I'm A Celeb stars enter the camp - 8 ways to make new friends
People with THESE names are said to be the clumsiest

People with THESE names are said to be the clumsiest
Holly Willoughby catches the sun after I'm A Celebrity debut

Holly Willoughby catches the sun after I'm A Celebrity debut
Holly Willoughby catches the sun after I'm A Celebrity debut

HSE issues URGENT warning following outbreak of HIGHLY contagious disease