Probe launched after man shot dead in Kildare

16th Nov 18 | News

The man was targeted as he walked into his home in Co Kildare.

Garda

An investigation is under way after a man was shot dead in Co Kildare.

The body of the man, who is aged in his 50s, remains at the scene in Leixlip.

The man was targeted as he walked into his home at Glen Easton Way at about 9.15pm on Thursday.

He was treated at the scene for serious injuries but was later pronounced dead.

Forensic officers are at the scene which remains sealed off for technical examination and the office of the state pathologist was notified.

It is believed to be a Kinahan-Hutch feud-related incident.

Officers are asking anyone who was in the housing estate between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Thursday to contact them at Leixlip garda station.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[WARNING] Irish family of 10 rushed to hospital after narrowly escaping FRIGHTENING tragedy at home

9 of the best leather (and faux leather) dresses for every budget
9 of the best leather (and faux leather) dresses for every budget

[PIC] Lidl MOCK John Lewis advert with HILARIOUS tweet
[PIC] Lidl MOCK John Lewis advert with HILARIOUS tweet

Heavy SNOW in the VERY near future? This Irish forecaster seems to think so

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WATCH: The John Lewis christmas 2018 ad is FINALLY here

WATCH: The John Lewis christmas 2018 ad is FINALLY here
WATCH: Cork student films her granny's HILARIOUS reaction to trying McDonald's for the first time

WATCH: Cork student films her granny's HILARIOUS reaction to trying McDonald's for the first time
Corrie fans were OUTRAGED following last night's episode

Corrie fans were OUTRAGED following last night's episode
[PIC] Shoppers are going CRAZY over THIS christmas party outfit from Penneys

[PIC] Shoppers are going CRAZY over THIS christmas party outfit from Penneys
[PIC] Shoppers are going CRAZY over THIS christmas party outfit from Penneys

[WARNING] Irish family of 10 rushed to hospital after narrowly escaping FRIGHTENING tragedy at home