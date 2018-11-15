Man shot dead in Co Kildare

15th Nov 18 | News

Gardai said the incident happened outside a house in Leixlip.

Drug dealers associate shot dead

A man has died after a shooting in Leixlip, Co Kildare, Garda said.

The incident happened outside a house at Glen Easton Way at about 9.15pm on Thursday.

The man, who was in his forties, was treated at the scene for serious injuries but was later pronounced dead.

The scene was sealed off for a technical examination and the office of the state pathologist was notified.

It is believed to be a Kinahan-Hutch feud related incident.

Gardai are asking anyone who was in the housing estate between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Thursday to contact them at Leixlip garda station.



© Press Association 2018

