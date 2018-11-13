Two men killed in car accident in Co Mayo

13th Nov 18 | News

Gardai in Ballina are investigating the single vehicle accident that happened on Monday night.

Garda stock

Two men aged in their twenties have died in Co Mayo after their car collided with a tree.

Gardai in Ballina are investigating the single-vehicle accident that occurred on the Killala Road on the outskirts of Ballina at around 11.15pm on Monday night.

Of the three occupants in the car, one man was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene, another man died in Mayo General Hospital and the third man remains in what is described as a serious condition.

The stretch of road was closed on Tuesday morning to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators with local diversions in place.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

© Press Association 2018

