Man's body found at his Dublin home

12th Nov 18 | News

Gardai have urged anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the Hampton Square area to contact them.

Garda stock

An investigation is under way after the body of a man was discovered at his home in Dublin.

Gardai said the man was found at a property in Hampton Square off the Navan Road in the capital at about 9.30am on Monday.

The man’s body was taken to the Mater Hospital. A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out on Tuesday.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who was in the Hampton Square area between 7am and 9.40am and may have seen anything suspicious to contact them at Blanchardstown garda station.

© Press Association 2018

