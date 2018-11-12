Dublin hosts first National Drugs Forum

The event aims to provide an opportunity for those working in addiction services, taskforces and other organisations to exchange knowledge.

Ireland’s first National Drugs Forum is opening with the aim of promoting best practice in addiction services.

Catherine Byrne, the minister for health promotion and the National Drugs Strategy, is opening the forum at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

The event aims to provide an opportunity for those working in addiction services, taskforces and other organisations to exchange knowledge around what works, and to identify information gaps.

More than 230 delegates representing drug and alcohol service providers in the community, voluntary and statutory sectors, as well as policymakers and representatives from Government departments, will take part in the one-day initiative.

The theme of this year’s forum is “Working better together by building communities of practice”.

Ms Byrne said the delegates at the forum had the opportunity to shape policy.

“Implementing the actions from the National Drugs Strategy requires collaboration, and communities of practice are a great example of this partnership approach,” she said.

“Delegates here today will have the opportunity to share experiences and work together to shape policy going forward.

“I am looking forward to a very engaging forum, hearing from local and international experts, and listening to those who work on the front line in our communities.”

Darrin Morrissey, chief executive of the Health Research Board (HRB), who will give the opening address at the event, said: “The HRB is committed to supporting the use of evidence in drug and alcohol work and promoting good practice.

“Today’s forum will help to strengthen the capacity of existing communities of practice and generate ideas for new networks and collaborative working opportunities across statutory, community and voluntary sectors.”

Keynote addresses will be given by Karen Minyard and Brigitte Manteuffel, from Georgia Health Policy Centre, on communities of practice, and Professor Harry Sumnall, from Liverpool John Moores University, on evidence of effectiveness.

There are presentations from community, voluntary and statutory agencies that work in the drugs and alcohol arena relating to prevention, peer support, social integration and harm reduction services.

© Press Association 2018