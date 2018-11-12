Government initiative to tackle gender disparity in education

The Action Plan is designed to transform the higher education sector's gender equality performance.

The Irish government has launched a Gender Equality Action Plan for Higher Education Institutions to tackle disparity in the sector.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, and Minister for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor, launched the Gender Action Plan 2018 – 2020: Accelerating Gender Equality in Irish Higher Education Institutions on Monday.

The Gender Equality Taskforce was established in November 2017 and identified significant measures that will further accelerate progress in achieving gender equality.

Data analysis carried out by the Taskforce showed that on present trends, if institutions continue with current practice, it could take more than 20 years to achieve 40% gender balance at professorial level.

Over the period 2013-2017 there has been a marginal improvement in the university sector of 1-2% per year on average, from a starting position of 18% female professors in 2013 to just 24% in 2017.

Meanwhile, 51% of lecturer positions are held by women.

The Taoiseach said the Government was committed to closing the gender pay gap in Ireland.

“We know that diversity and broad representation leads to better decision-making and a more productive environment and workforce,” he said.

“The Government is committed to equality between men and women; we have published gender pay gap legislation, we’re bringing in paid parental leave for both parents, we’re making childcare more affordable and raising standards and we’re doing more to promote women to the judiciary and to State boards.

“Now we want to ensure we have a more effective and inclusive higher education sector.

“Female role models in positions of authority will encourage and inspire female students to aspire to holding the top jobs in their future workplace.

“We can’t rely on others to change the status quo, we can’t just wait for things to change over time.

“I would also like to thank the Taskforce for their work; they have provided us with a roadmap to bring about real change in our third level sector.”

Ms Mitchell O’Connor said she has set ambitious targets but notes Ireland has a track record on effecting change.

“This Action Plan provides key recommendations and outlines a comprehensive strategic approach to help empower a culture of gender equality in the HEIs for all staff, academic and professional, management and support staff across all levels” she said.

“Gender breakdown at professor level is a key metric used internationally to compare countries and clearly illustrates the extent of the problem in academia.

“I am insisting on institutions setting ambitious targets for one year, three years and five years.

“I want 40% of professors within our institutions to be female by 2024.

“Ireland has a track record in effecting change on key policy initiatives.

“We have already shown our commitment to issues of equality and diversity with the same-sex marriage referendum and indeed issues which impact upon women including this year’s referendum to remove the 8th amendment.

“I know that the targets contained within this report will effect real change.

“Gender inequality has no place in the higher education system.”

