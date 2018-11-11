Man dies after collision in Co Galway

The driver of the car was uninjured.

A man in his fifties has died after being struck by a car in Co Galway.

Gardai in Ballinasloe are investigating the fatal collision that happened in Kilclooney, Ballinasloe, at around 7pm on Saturday night.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to University Hospital Galway.

This stretch of road, known locally as “The Bog Road to Ahascragh”, was closed on Sunday morning to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions were in place.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

