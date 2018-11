The men, both in their twenties, were arrested in Athy, Co Kildare.

Two men who were arrested by gardai investigating the murder of David Boland have been released without charge.

The men, both in their twenties, were arrested in Athy, Co Kildare, on Friday after the 34-year-old died during an incident on Duke Street in the town on November 1.

The investigation continues.

© Press Association 2018