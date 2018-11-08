Tributes paid to Dublin educationalist 'stabbed' in South Africa

John Curran was found dead at his apartment in Capetown.

Tributes have been paid to an Irish educationalist who was found dead in South Africa.

John Curran, 60, from Dublin, was found at his apartment in Cape Town. It is understood he was stabbed.

Mr Curran had moved to South Africa several years ago.

In Dublin, the Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is aware of the matter and is offering consular assistance to Mr Curran’s family.

Mr Curran is a former principal of the Good Shepherd National School in Churchtown and was a founding member of the Irish Principals Primary Network (IPPN).

He had recently retired from working in South Africa as a director of education at Mellon Educate charity.

In a statement, the IPPN said: “It is with a profound sense of shock, sadness and disbelief that we acknowledge the sudden passing of John Curran, highly esteemed colleague and friend to all in IPPN.

“We are numbed and finding it very hard to process the information. John was predeceased by his son Eoin, who died in a tragic sailing accident in 2010, and is survived by Liz and their children Darragh, Triona and Donal, their partners Clodagh, Liam and Beck, his six grandchildren and his sisters Dolores and Paula.

“Our hearts go out to his family, his very wide circle of friends, his colleagues and all who knew him.”

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan expressed sadness at the news of Mr Curran’s death.

“John was well known in education circles in Dublin Rathdown and served the children of Churchtown well during his many years teaching at Good Shepherd NS,” she said.

“At a national level he was involved in numerous projects with IPPN over the years. I know he was held in high esteem by his former colleagues.

“His enthusiasm and energy was obvious to all and his legacy in the area of education is a significant one. He will be sadly missed.

“I am aware that John’s untimely death has come as a great shock to everyone who knew him.”





