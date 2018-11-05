Two schools in safety probe to remain closed until later this week

ETNS and nearby St Luke's National School were forced to temporarily close due to safety concerns over two weeks ago.

Two Dublin schools facing concerns over their structural safety will remain closed until later this week.

The Department of Education and Skills held a meeting on Monday with the school authorities at Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School (ETNS) and St Luke’s National School to discuss the impact of the precautionary measures completed on Sunday.

ETNS and St Luke’s were forced to temporarily close due to safety concerns over two weeks ago.

Further work will be undertaken on Tuesday, and occupancy will initially be at ground-floor level only, with other classes being temporarily accommodated off-site.

A department spokesman said: “The Department is working closely with the school authorities to facilitate the reopening of both schools as soon as possible.

“Taking account of the time also necessary to address operational issues, such as traffic management, over the course of today, tomorrow and Wednesday, all parties are now working towards the schools reopening later in the week.”

The details of when the schools will open will be communicated by the school authorities directly to parents.

A total of 42 schools are being examined and preliminary indications suggest in many cases the structures are sound.

My message to parents, pupils, teachers and staff is this – it is safety first. Any issues we have found, we will fix. pic.twitter.com/wG6WiEZlW7 — Joe McHugh (@McHughJoeTD) November 1, 2018

Education minister Joe McHugh previously stated that initial assessments on schools with structural issues would be completed by Tuesday evening.

The developer at the centre of the controversy is Western Building Systems (WBS).

The review was prompted amid concerns for the integrity of facilities built by the Tyrone-based construction firm between 2009 and 2013.

Western Building Systems said the Department of Education had declared each of the closed schools to be “fully compliant” after construction was completed.

