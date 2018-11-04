Woman dies after getting into difficulty while kayaking

4th Nov 18 | News

It is believed she was part of a group from Co Cork who were enjoying the river, which is popular with kayakers.

Garda stock

A woman has died after a kayaking incident on a river in Co Kerry.

Gardai said the incident happened on the Roughty river in Kilgarvan at about 12pm on Sunday.

The woman, who was in her thirties, got into difficulty while kayaking.

It is believed she was part of a group from Co Cork who were enjoying the river, which is popular with kayakers.

Gardai and emergency services responded and the woman’s body was recovered from the water.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her body was taken to University Hospital Kerry.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Meghan Markle suffered a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction this week

Met Éireann issue VERY worrying weather warning as Hurricane Oscar rages towards Ireland

Met Éireann issue VERY worrying weather warning as Hurricane Oscar rages towards Ireland

Love Island star RUSHED to hospital with sepsis
Love Island star RUSHED to hospital with sepsis

Mum whose newborn erupted in acne tells how his skin was miraculously cleared by coconut oil

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann have just issued THIS status yellow weather warning

Met Éireann have just issued THIS status yellow weather warning
Woman charged with murdering man at house in Co Dublin

Woman charged with murdering man at house in Co Dublin
Stacey Dooley WOWS on Strictly Come Dancing after injury

Stacey Dooley WOWS on Strictly Come Dancing after injury
13 of the best winter accessories to keep you cosy at the fireworks

13 of the best winter accessories to keep you cosy at the fireworks
13 of the best winter accessories to keep you cosy at the fireworks

[PIC] Meghan Markle suffered a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction this week