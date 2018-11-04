Woman dies after getting into difficulty while kayaking

It is believed she was part of a group from Co Cork who were enjoying the river, which is popular with kayakers.

A woman has died after a kayaking incident on a river in Co Kerry.

Gardai said the incident happened on the Roughty river in Kilgarvan at about 12pm on Sunday.

The woman, who was in her thirties, got into difficulty while kayaking.

Gardai and emergency services responded and the woman’s body was recovered from the water.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her body was taken to University Hospital Kerry.





