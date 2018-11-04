Woman due in court over death of man in Co Dublin

4th Nov 18 | News

A man, thought to have been a Malawian national, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in Foxrock.

Dublin Stock

A woman is due to appear in court to be charged in connection with the death of a man in south Co Dublin, Garda said.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested on Friday after the body of a man was found at a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock, at around 11.30pm on Thursday night.

She is due before a special sitting of Dublin District Court at 9.30am on Sunday.

Garda stock
The woman is said to be aged in her 40s (Julien Behal/PA)

The man, who was in his 20s, has been named locally as Limbani Mzoma, a Malawian national.

A technical examination was carried out at scene by Gardai.

It is believed a post-mortem examination on the body has been completed and that the man died of multiple stab wounds.



