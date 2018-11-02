Irish president urges inauguration delay to accommodate Armistice events

2nd Nov 18 | News

Michael D Higgins was re-elected by the Irish people last Saturday with more than 55% of the vote.

Irish presidential race

Irish President Michael D Higgins has written to the country’s premier requesting his inauguration be delayed to allow people to attend Armistice Day commemorations.

The inauguration ceremony for Mr Higgins’s second term in office is scheduled to take place on the morning of November 11, the same day of the centenary commemorations to mark the end of the First World War.

In a landslide victory, the 77-year-old poet, professor and campaigner was re-elected by the Irish people last Saturday with more than 55% of the vote.

The Office of the President said on Friday that President Higgins had asked the Government to push back the inauguration ceremony to the evening of the 11th, rather than the morning, to accommodate all those who wish to mark the 100th anniversary of the cessation of hostilities.

A spokesman said Mr Higgins was conscious of the desire of many Irish people to participate in commemoration ceremonies to remember all the Irish men and women who lost their lives during the First World War.

