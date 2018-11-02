Woman held after man found dead in house in Dublin

The woman, in her 40s, is being questioned in connection with the death.

A woman has been arrested after the body of a man was discovered at a house in Dublin.

The man, in his 20s, was found dead at a property in Tudor Lawns in Foxrock at around 11.30pm on Thursday.

Gardai said the scene has been preserved for technical examination and the body remains at the location.

The State Pathologist has been informed.

The woman, in her 40s, is being questioned in connection with the death at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the vicinity late on Thursday night to contact Cabinteely Garda Station on 01 666 5400, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

