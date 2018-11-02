Two men arrested in Athy murder investigation

A man named locally as David Boland, 34, was stabbed multiple times on Duke Street in the town, according to the Garda.

Two men have been arrested over the death of a man from stab wounds in Co Kildare, the Garda said.

A man in his mid-twenties was taken into custody on Friday morning and is being detained at Naas Garda station, while a second man in his late-twenties is being questioned at Kildare Garda station.

The murder investigation was launched after a 34-year-old man was stabbed multiple times during a row on Duke Street in Athy in the early hours of Thursday.

The man who died has been named locally as David Boland from Nurney.

The Garda said the incident happened on the main thoroughfare of the town at about 5.30am.

He was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise, where he died from his injuries.

A technical examination was carried out at the scene and on Woodstock Street, where the man’s car, a silver Audi, was found crashed and burned out shortly after the incident.

Labour councillor Aoife Breslin said the local community was shocked by the violent killing and she appealed for anyone with information to contact Athy Garda station.

“The reported violent death of David Boland on Duke Street this week is a terrible tragedy,” she said.

“I wish to offer my sincere condolences to the Mr Boland’s family and friends.

“The local community is shocked that such a violent and brutal assault should take place in its midst.

“Athy is a strong local community and this event is not reflective of the nature of the town.”

Gardai are appealing for anyone, in particular motorists and drivers of white delivery vans who were in the vicinity of Duke Street at the time to contact Athy Garda Station on 059 863 4210 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

© Press Association 2018