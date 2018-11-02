Probe after young man found dead in Dublin house

2nd Nov 18 | News

The man's body was discovered in a property in Foxrock.

Garda stock

An investigation has been launched after a body was discovered at a house in Dublin.

The man, in his 20s, was found dead at a house in Tudor Lawns in Foxrock at around 11.30pm on Thursday.

Gardai said the scene has been preserved for technical examination and the body remains at the location.

The State Pathologist has been informed.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the vicinity late on Thursday night to contact Cabinteely garda station on 01 666 5400, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

These SEVEN Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders in October

[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering
[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering

[BREAKING] Met Éireann have just issued THIS status yellow weather warning
[BREAKING] Met Éireann have just issued THIS status yellow weather warning

[PIC] Meghan Markle suffered a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction today

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Mel B takes MASSIVE swipe at Victoria Beckham with her Halloween costume

Mel B takes MASSIVE swipe at Victoria Beckham with her Halloween costume
[PIC] Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright announce their STUNNING engagement

[PIC] Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright announce their STUNNING engagement
Mum drops FIVE dress sizes in her sleep with an app she listened to on her commute

Mum drops FIVE dress sizes in her sleep with an app she listened to on her commute
Met Éireann issue VERY worrying weather warning as Hurricane Oscar rages towards Ireland

Met Éireann issue VERY worrying weather warning as Hurricane Oscar rages towards Ireland

Met Éireann issue VERY worrying weather warning as Hurricane Oscar rages towards Ireland

These SEVEN Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders in October