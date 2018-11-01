Murder probe after man dies of stab wounds

Gardai said the incident happened on Duke Street in Athy, Co Kildare.

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died of stab wounds in Co Kildare.

Gardai said the incident happened on Duke Street in Athy town in the early hours of Thursday.

The 34-year-old was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where he died from his injuries.

The scene was preserved by the Garda for a technical examination.

They are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity at about 5.30am, when the incident occurred, to contact them at Athy Garda station.

The man’s car, a silver Audi, was found crashed and burned out close by to the scene on Woodstock Street in the town.

Superintendent Martin Walker said a family liaison officer was engaging with with the relations of the deceased man.

The identity of the man has not yet been revealed but it is believed that he was a father-of-three from Co Kildare.

