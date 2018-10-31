Quarter of schools inspected over structural fears cleared to open

The review was prompted by concerns for the integrity of facilities built by Western Building Systems between 2009 and 2013.

Around a quarter of schools inspected over fears about structural risks have been cleared to open, the Government said.

Assessments at 42 schools built by Western Building Systems were completed on Tuesday with 11 cleared to open without further intervention, according to the Department of Education and Skills.

A further 14 can open in full after a fence and protective decking have been installed; three can open their ground floors following further engineering work, while 13 still remain subject to inspection, the department added.

Phase one of Ardgillan Community College remains closed.

The review was prompted by concerns for the integrity of facilities built by Tyrone-based construction firm Western Building Systems between 2009 and 2013.

Ardgillan Community College has issues with phase one of its building (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Government had said it was “working night and day” to establish the extent of the structural risks.

Education Minister Joe McHugh said: “The outcomes of further structural assessments which we have received today are important in providing clarity to school authorities, students and parents.

“The advice I have received is that no other building has presented the same severity of structural issues as those identified in phase one of Ardgillan Community College, which was built in 2009.”

Builders have begun work at five schools requiring internal or external intervention, with the aim of having all work at all schools completed “in the coming days”, the department said.

The issue arose ahead of the mid-term break, with pupils set to return to classrooms after Halloween.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said last week: “I know this is a time of enormous concern and worry for parents and I know this is really discommoding and really disruptive for children, particular for those with special needs and other needs.

“But we are working night and day now to make sure we find out the scale of the problem and put in place solutions that will ideally allow the schools to continue on campus and then carry out any permanent works that are needed to put things right and get things back to normal.”

Mr Varadkar said interim solutions being considered included the installation of temporary classrooms and the use of alternative nearby facilities.

“Every solution is going to be different in each locality,” he added.

