Remains of 1984 murder victim Marie Tierney re-interred

The move follows Wednesday's exhumation so an examination could be carried out.

The remains of a mother-of-two who was murdered more than 30 years ago have been re-interred following an examination in Waterford.

The body of Marie Tierney was exhumed on Wednesday morning at Conaghy graveyard in Kilkenny and taken for examination at Waterford University Hospital.

The 34-year-old was reported missing by her husband in October 1984.

The mother of two children, aged 12 and 13, lived with her family at Clintstown, Co Kilkenny where they ran a grocery store and petrol station.

She left their house at around 10.30pm on October 21 1984 in the family car, a Renault 18 Estate registration number 35-HIP, but did not return.

Investigators located the Tierneys’ family car at Newpark Fenn, Kilkenny the following day on October 22.

Her body was found in a ditch by a man out walking on the Bleach Road, Kilkenny in December 1984.

A post-mortem examination was conducted and an investigation commenced.

Gardai say that over 500 lines of investigative inquiry have been opened and over 200 witness statements have been recorded but there have been no arrests to date for her murder.

Gardai are appealing to any member of the public who may have seen anyone walking or cycling at or near Newpark/Newpark Fenn, Kilkenny on the night of the October 21.

They are also appealing for witnesses who may have seen anyone walking or cycling or any vehicles, including the Renault, on or near the Bleach Road, Kilkenny on the same night.

Gardai say they are appealing to people who have not yet made themselves known or who were unable to make themselves available at the time.

A spokesman for the gardai said: “With the passage of time relationships may have changed or circumstances may have changed which may enable persons to come forward with information to gardai that they may not have done previously.

“Time may have given context to something they felt was unimportant at the time but may be of assistance to the investigation.

“We have previously had great assistance from the public in Kilkenny in relation to similar serious crimes.

“We wish to thank the community at large and the media for their assistance then and we again seek their help in this case.

“Whilst over 30 years have elapsed there may be people who have information who for whatever reason have not come forward yet.

The public have been asked to contact gardai in Kilkenny on 056-7775000 or on the garda confidential line 1800 666 111.

© Press Association 2018